iPhone support for PS5 DualSense controller might be imminent

New PS5 owners might not have to wait too long to pair the DualSense controller with the iPhone or iPad when using the Remote Play feature, or when playing App Store games.

The first iOS 14.3 beta contains theoretical support for the new DualSense controller, for both wired and wireless connections (via Apple Insider). However, this is only the first developer beta of the operating system, so it’s highly likely this feature will be enabled as iOS 14.3 moves towards a consumer release – likely before the end of the year.

iPhone and iPad owners can currently enjoy Remote Play on the PS5, but only via the existing DualShock 4 controller. So, the inclusion of the DualSense controller would offer a much better experience for iOS and iPadOS devices owners. It could also mean DualSense, like DualShock 4, could be used to play regular App Store games.

As we found out weeks ago, the DualSense controller can connect to Android devices out of the box, so we we’re looking forward to parity here.

Elsewhere in the iOS 14.3 developer beta 1, users have noticed support for Apple ProRAW photography, which was announced at the iPhone 12 event last month. The in-app toggle explains the feature: “Show Camera control for ProRAW. ProRAW is a 12-bit file that uses the Linear DNG format to retain more information and dynamic range in the file, providing additional flexibility when editing exposure and white balance. Each file is approximately 25 MB”.

As we reported earlier today, there are references to the forthcoming AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, as well as the long-rumoured AirTags. There’s also a boost for HomeKit accessories, which will empower the Home app to send users a notification whenever the smart home device has an available update. Users will also be able to add the eco-friendly Ecosia search engine as an option, while the Health app has a new Cardio Fitness section.

We’d expect a public version of the iOS 14.3 beta in the coming days, with a likely launch before 2020 is said and done.

