AirPods Studio might have been teased in the iOS 13.4 beta

Apple released the first iOS 13.4 beta alongside its macOS Big Sur update and there might be a sneaky tease of a heavily-rumoured new product tucked inside.

9to5Mac has found an icon buried inside the software that looks a lot like a pair of over-ear headphones. Apple is said to be all set to release a new pair of AirPods very soon, possibly called AirPods Studio, and this could be one of our first looks at the design.

Aside from the overall look, which pretty resembles your standard pair of over-ear cans, not much else can be gleaned from the leak but it does hint that we could see a launch alongside an iOS 13.4 release.

The same icon was also spotted in a nice little paring video (via The Verge) in the Find My app of iOS 14.3 beta 1, which could also hint at the release of AirTags – another Apple product we’d been expecting to see this year.

The short animation, which you can see above, shows a magnifying glass running over the previously mentioned headphones along with a rucksack and suitcase. It would make sense for AirTags to be paired with such items so you can keep an eye on their position from a single app.

Both Airtags and AirPods Studio have been rumoured for a release this year, although neither made an appearance at any of the three big online events Apple staged over the past two months.

The first event showcased the iPad Pro 4 and Apple Watch 6, while the second highlighted the four iPhone 12 models along with the HomePod Mini. Finally, the ‘One More Thing’ showcase gave us our first look at the M1 Chip and Apple Silicon powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

We could see a release via a press release, similar to the AirPods Pro last year, so all hope of a release this year isn’t lost. However, a 2021 unveiling, possibly at the brand’s usual March event, seems more likely at this stage.

