iPhone SE 3 specs and production details leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone SE 3 is almost set to enter production, according to a new report, which also reveals some of the specs for Apple’s next affordable phone.

Earlier in the month we reported on the news that the iPhone SE 3 was on course for an early 2022 release.

That seems to have been confirmed by a new report from Chinese website ITHome. Apparently, Apple is about set to conduct a trial production run of its new phone, which would indicate that it’s about ready to roll.

The website also carries claims concerning the iPhone SE 3’s likely specifications. Apparently it will pack a 4.7-inch display and “a physical fingerprint Home button” (note: quotes via Google Translate). This would seem to indicate a form factor that’s very similar to the iPhone SE 2 (pictured), which in turn took its basic design directly from the iPhone 8.

If so, it would appear to place another nail in the coffin of previous claims that the iPhone SE 3 would resemble the 2018 iPhone XR. This would have meant a 6.1-inch display, minimal bezels, and a Face ID notch in place of the Touch ID Home button.

Subsequent reports from display analysts suggested that such a device was indeed in the works at Apple HQ, but that it wouldn’t arrive until 2024.

Back to the report at hand, and the iPhone SE 3 will apparently stick with the single 12MP camera approach of its immediate predecessor. It won’t be the same, however, with a new sensor serving to improve shot quality.

In terms of power, the iPhone SE 3 will apparently run on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Expect iPhone 13-level performance if so. It’ll be accompanied by 3GB of RAM.

As previously reported, this could well be the first affordable iPhone to support 5G connectivity.

One interesting aside here is the mention of an iPhone SE Plus model that will feature a larger display and 4GB of RAM. We want to hear more about that one.

