iPhone SE Plus with 4.7-inch display tipped for 2022

Jon Mundy

Following hot on the heels of a slightly questionable tip about a so-called iPhone SE 3, a credible source has weighed in with claims concerning an ‌iPhone SE‌ Plus.

Yesterday we brought you news from a Chinese website claiming that a forthcoming iPhone SE 3 would be based upon the 2018 iPhone XR, with a 6.1-inch display that would represent a huge size bump over the iPhone SE (2020).

We don’t want to dismiss those rumours out of hand, but established display analyst Ross Young seems to see things a little differently. According to Young, Apple’s next affordable iPhone will be the iPhone SE Plus, and it’ll feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display that’s available in the iPhone 8 and the current iPhone SE‌ 2.

This would suggest that Apple is planning to repurpose the ‘Plus’ moniker. It used to be attached to larger versions of Apple’s mainline iPhone range, but such a descriptor has since shifted to the word ‘Max’.

Also interesting there is the claim that Apple is looking into bringing 5G to the older form factor. Hopefully it’s planning a sizeable bump to the battery capacity if so, as the iPhone SE 2 isn’t exactly renowned for its stamina even on 4G.

That’s not to say that those earlier iPhone SE 3 rumours are entirely without merit, however. It’s just that Young claims that “the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7″ – 6.1″ LCD is now pushed to 2024”.

Earlier in the year, Young claimed that this larger iPhone SE 3 would make a showing in 2023, and that it would have a hole punch display rather than display notch.

We were big fans of the iPhone SE 2 when it launch in the middle of 2020. It provided a level of performance and some classy iPhone features for a mere $399/£419.

The market for such aspiring mid-rangers has since grown more competitive, of course, with phones such as the OnePlus Nord 2 providing flagship-like features for similar money.

