 large image

iPhone SE 3 on course for early 2022 release

Jon Mundy

Apple will launch its affordable iPhone SE 3 in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report.

It’s been more than 18 months since Apple released its current affordable smartphone option, the iPhone SE (2020). We could be set to see a replacement before we hit the two year mark.

That’s according to analyst firm TrendForce, at any rate. In a recent report, the company claimed that “Apple is staying with the plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22”.

This third-gen iPhone SE is predicted to be “a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones”, with a hefty production volume of 25-30 million units.

As that quote suggests, the big feature of Apple’s next affordable smartphone is heavily tipped to be 5G connectivity. To date, only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges have featured such advanced network connectivity.

We’ve heard it claimed that the iPhone SE 3/iPhone SE (2022) will switch to a design that’s more reminiscent of the iPhone XR than the iPhone 8, with a larger 6.1-inch display and a full notch.

Other recent reports have claimed that the iPhone SE 3 will actually be an ‌iPhone SE‌ Plus, with a standard 4.7-inch display. Again, 5G is tipped as the big new feature here.

We were big fans of the iPhone SE 2. Our reviewer praised the dinky device for its flagship-like performance and great photos at a mid-market price.

