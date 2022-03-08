 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone SE 3 is rumoured to support MagSafe and a boosted battery

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

According to a last-minute rumour before Apple’s launch event, the new iPhone SE is said to boast MagSafe, Ceramic Shield, and a longer-lasting battery.

It may be just a matter of hours before Apple’s event kicks off, but that hasn’t put a stop to the ever-turning rumour mill. The latest whisperings about the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 now indicate that it will offer MagSafe support, Ceramic Shield protection, and also better battery life.

The following rumours were made public by the user yeux1122 on the Korean blog site Naver, and were since circulated by MacRumors.

MagSafeBatteryPack
iPhone 12 with a MagSafe battery pack

MagSafe is a technology that’s been present in Apple’s mainline smartphone series since the release of the iPhone 12, and for many Apple fans it has proved to be a very useful tool. Using magnetic attraction that is built into the device’s internal engineering, the technology supports numerous accessories including cases, batteries, camera mounts.

Ceramic Shield is another upgrade that was first introduced with the iPhone 12 series and was since adopted by the iPhone 13. This innovation toughens up the glass to protect it from bumps and scratches, by embedding ceramic nanocrystals into the glass and using dual-ion exchange to increase the size of the ions to make the surface more resistant. If you ever find yourself in the sickening situation of dropping your iPhone to the floor, you should find that screens with this tech are less likely to shatter.

Additionally, it is stated by the same source that the battery improvements will be “significant”, though it is not clear whether this is because of an actual increase in the capacity or merely because of the efficiencies that will be brought to the phone due to the introduction of the A15 Bionic chipset. Given that we criticised the iPhone SE 2 for its “far from excellent battery life”, we certainly hope that this rumour holds water.

You might like…

iPhone SE 2022: All the latest news and rumours about the iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 2022: All the latest news and rumours about the iPhone SE 3

Peter Phelps 20 mins ago
The iPhone SE is great – but the SE 3 needs a big design refresh

The iPhone SE is great – but the SE 3 needs a big design refresh

Max Parker 39 mins ago
How to watch the Apple Peek Performance event today

How to watch the Apple Peek Performance event today

Hannah Davies 40 mins ago
Apple M1 Pro: Everything you need to know about the Apple Silicon chip

Apple M1 Pro: Everything you need to know about the Apple Silicon chip

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Mac Mini 2022: What to expect from Apple’s mini desktop PC

Mac Mini 2022: What to expect from Apple’s mini desktop PC

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.