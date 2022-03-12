 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: The Apple M1 Ultra could be usurped sooner than you think

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

OPINION: Apple rocked the world this week by introducing the M1 Ultra, the most powerful Mac chip yet in the Apple silicon family. 

But while Apple has raised the performance ceiling to absurd new heights, the M1 Ultra’s time at the top could well be fleeting. Apple hinted as much when revealing it will have more news about a Mac Pro “another day”, confirming that a new iteration of the desktop PC is still on the cards.

Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who leaked correct information about Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event ahead of time, has also suggested (via Bloomberg) that a new Mac Pro could launch “a little later this year”. With the annual WWDC showcase usually taking place in June, it seems the most likely event for the Mac Pro to make an appearance.

Of course, a new Mac Pro doesn’t guarantee a new Apple Silicon chip, as Apple could simply slap the M1 Ultra inside and call it a day. After all, Apple has already confirmed the M1 Ultra is more powerful than a Mac Pro with a 16‑core Intel Xeon CPU and Radeon Pro W5700X.

But all signs point towards Apple launching an even more powerful chip than the M1 Ultra. Back in October 2021, Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple is working on a chip for the Mac Pro that will pack a whopping 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores.

It’s possible that Gurman received false information, as not every Apple leaker is 100% accurate, but Apple’s new UltraFusion technology makes this claim even more credible. 

UltraFusion is a new packaging architecture that allows Apple to fuse together the die of two chips in order to scale up the specs and performance. With that in mind, the M1 Ultra is essentially just two M1 Max chips fused together. 

This becomes more obvious if you check the specs. The M1 Max features 10 CPU cores, 24 GPU cores and 16 Neural Engine cores, while the M1 Ultra packs 20 CPU cores, 48 GPU cores and 32 Neural Engine cores. You don’t need to be a mathematician to see that Apple has doubled the core counts. 

But what’s stopping Apple from scaling up the power of its Apple M1 Max chip even further? Imagine fusing four chips together instead of just the two. It sounds absurd on paper, but it may yet be possible.

If you remember, the rumoured Mac Pro chip features 40 CPU cores, which is four times as many cores as the M1 Pro and double the count of the M1 Max. Making use of its UltraFusion technology once again would make a lot of sense for Apple, as it would mean it could simply scale up its existing chip rather than start from scratch. This also explains how Apple was able to launch the M1 Ultra so soon after the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, despite its ground-breaking performance. 

Mac Studio

And even if this theory turns out to be wrong, the Mac Pro still seems destined for a new chip. It wouldn’t make much sense for a new Mac Pro to offer the same power as a Mac Studio, which is essentially just a chunky Mac Mini. The Mac Pro is a full-sized desktop computer, offering plenty more space for a larger chip and more sophisticated cooling solutions. 

The Mac Pro may well offer the M1 Ultra as the base option, but I’m convinced Apple has an even more powerful chip up its sleeve for the high-tier configurations. The Mac Pro has historically been Apple’s most powerful computer, and I don’t see that changing just because Apple is ditching Intel processors.

And with the Mac Pro the last Mac to get an Apple Silicon upgrade (other than the high-end Mac Mini configuration), this new chip could well end up being the swansong of the M1 generation. Until then, we’re yet to see the peak of Apple’s powers, despite the frightening power that the M1 Ultra has to offer.

Ctrl+Alt+Delete is our weekly computing-focussed opinion column where we delve deeper into the world of computers, laptops, components, peripherals and more. Find it on Trusted Reviews every Saturday afternoon. 

You might like…

iPad Air 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Is your ideal tablet Apple or Android?

iPad Air 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Is your ideal tablet Apple or Android?

Peter Phelps 2 days ago
The Apple Studio Display doesn’t have enough features to justify the high price

The Apple Studio Display doesn’t have enough features to justify the high price

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Apple Mac Studio vs Mac Pro vs Mac Mini: Which Mac wins?

Apple Mac Studio vs Mac Pro vs Mac Mini: Which Mac wins?

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
What is Deep Fusion? Apple’s image processing tech explained

What is Deep Fusion? Apple’s image processing tech explained

Peter Phelps 3 days ago
Apple is becoming too reliant on its M1 Mac chips

Apple is becoming too reliant on its M1 Mac chips

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
What is Center Stage? Apple’s front camera tech explained

What is Center Stage? Apple’s front camera tech explained

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.