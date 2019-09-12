The best iPhone 11 cases we’ve seen so far and where to get them

The iPhone 11 is finally here and, while some people love the new colours and abundance of cameras, Apple’s 2019 design certainly isn’t for everyone.

These are the best cases we’ve spotted so far to protect your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, carry your cards, show off its finish and bring your own personal style into the mix, whatever you’re looking for.

Editor’s Note: We haven’t tested the cases yet, these are just a list of the best looking ones we’ve spotted.

Best looking cases:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case in Clementine



It’s difficult to make a better case than Apple’s own right off the bat simply because Apple have so much time and insight to design a really nice, basic case. The iPhone 11 Pro Silicone Case in Clementine is our standout from all the colourful leather and silicone options at the Apple Store.

Buy now: Apple iPhone Pro Silicone Case in Clementine for just £45

Mous Limitless in Black Leather



While the Contour cases are arguably the best looking when it comes to Mous, it’s the Limitless range that stands out for its versatility. The AutoAlignPlus mounting system allows you to stick add-on accessories to your phone like the card wallet or the car mount so you can really customise the case to fit your needs. The Limitless range also comes in Walnut, Bamboo, Aramid Fibre and White Leather finishes.

Buy now: Mous Limiteless in Black Leather for just £34.99

Ted Baker Anti-Shock Back Shells in Forest Fruits



If you’re looking for a more stylish way to protect your iPhone 11, Ted Baker has released a brand new range of floral cases for the phone. Our favourite is the Anti-Shock Back Shell in Forest Fruits. The clear shell has an AirWall lined TPU bumper edge to protect your phone and gold foil branding to make sure that everyone knows you have a designer case.

Buy now: Ted Baker Anti-Shock Back Shell in Forest Fruits

Clear cases:

Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case

Of course, Apple does offer its own option when it comes to clear cases and no one has more reason to show off the whole phone (borders and all) like Apple.

Buy now: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Clear Case for just £45

Wallet cases:

Snakehive Vintage Wallet in Honey Gold Leather

With phones getting bigger and bigger, bundling your phone with your money might be the easiest way to keep all of your valuables in one place and to protect the display on your phone. The Snakehive Vintage Wallet is made more wear-resistant leather and for an extra £5 you can even get your initials embossed on the front.

Buy now: Snakehive Vintage Wallet in Honey Gold Leather for just £28.95

Ted Baker Folio Case in Sharita

If you like the leather look but are hunting for a more animal-friendly option, Ted Baker has released its own series of book cases for the iPhone 11. Ted Baker’s Folio range is a little different from other wallet cases in that it features mirrors instead of slots to store your cash – this one is made from faux leather with rose gold details.

Buy now: Ted Baker Folio Case in Sharita for just £39.95

Burntaxe x Greenwich

Greenwich stepped onto the scene on iPhone release day with perhaps the most expensive case we’ve seen so far. While the company has released a series of (slightly) more affordable cases, none are as extravagant as the Burntaxe x Greenwich case in Sameer. For a whopping £329, you’ll get a luxury leather case with a Burntaxe-etched design and a gunmetal shell to cradle your phone.

Buy now: Burntaxe x Greenwich Leather Folio Case for £329

Gaming cases:

Razer Arctech

Yep, you heard that right. There’s an iPhone 11 gaming case. Razer are preparing for the influx of Apple Arcade gamers by releasing a iPhone case that claims to improve perfomance by regulating the temperature of your handset. The Razer Arctech includes a Thermaphene layer that works to keep your phone cool and boost its battery life when you’re pushing your iPhone to its limit.

Buy now: Razer Arctech Pro Mercury for iPhone 11 just £44.99

Razer Arctech

Protective cases:

Gear4 Platoon

There’s no getting around it – iPhones are expensive. Gear4’s Platoon claims to be the ‘world’s most impact protective phone case’ so if you’re particularly prone to dropping your phone from 20 foot heights, this could be the case for you.

Buy now: Gear4 Platoon for just £49.99

UAG Pathfinder Series in Slate

Urban Armor Gear’s Pathfinder series is as protective as they get. The iPhone case features an armor shell and impact resistant soft core that meets military drop-test standards but still promises to be super lightweight and to support features like wireless charging and Apple Pay.

Buy now: UAG Pathfinder Series in Slate for just £33

Which case are you going to buy? Let us know @TrustedReviews.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …