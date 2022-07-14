 large image

iPhone 15 Pro may not get new periscope lens

Jon Mundy

One of the biggest new features of next year’s iPhone release, a periscope camera lens, apparently won’t be coming to the flagship iPhone 15 Pro in 2023.

We’ve heard solid reports that Apple is working on a periscope lens for the iPhone class of 2023 (note: not the forthcoming iPhone 14 range), which will enable you to zoom in much closer on your subject.

However, a fresh post by analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that only the iPhone 15 Pro max will receive the periscope lens treatment. This is taken from Kuo’s supply chain sources, so while it’s well short of official confirmation, it’s also likely to be much more than mere gossip.

After issuing the above tweet, Kuo then issued the important caveat that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max would benefit from leap in 2023. Indeed, if you’re after a compact iPhone with a bolstered zoom capability, Kuo indicates that you’ll have to wait until the end of 2024 and the iPhone 16 Pro.

Kuo also provides some more technical information on the periscope zoom system itself, which will apparently be the same for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It’ll be a 1/3″ 12MP sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, sensor-shift support, and a 5–6x optical zoom range.

Apple has gained praise in recent years for evening up the offering between the Pro and Pro Max models. Choosing between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is a simple choice of how large you like your phone screens, as well as the attendant battery life considerations.

It seems as if next year’s model, at least, will require Pro fans to accept a considerable compromise with their £1,000 phone.

