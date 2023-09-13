Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Every Apple device discontinued after the iPhone 15 event

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Products come and products go, and with the introduction of iPhone 15, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 Mini, MagSafe Duo, Lightning AirPods Pro, and MagSafe Battery Pack.

Every year, Apple launches new stuff, but Apple also routinely discontinues older products or ones that aren’t selling well. After the iPhone 15 event this year, Apple has unceremoniously killed off four different products, and below you can find out everything you need to know about what’s gone and why.

iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 Mini was Apple’s take on a smaller, cheaper version of the iPhone 13 era of hardware. Like its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Mini, the 13 Mini didn’t see too much success in the market. Around a year after its introduction, it’s gone, leaving the iPhone SE as Apple’s only small, cheap iPhone.

MagSafe Duo

Unsurprisingly, the MagSafe Duo charger with its Lightning port was discontinued amidst Apple’s move to USB-C. An iPhone charger with a Lightning port, quite suddenly, just doesn’t make sense for Apple anymore.

Lightning AirPods Pro

Just like the MagSafe Duo, the AirPods Pro were originally Lightning-based in terms of their charging case. Now that Apple is moving away from the Lightning standard, AirPods with a Lightning connector don’t make sense.

MagSafe Battery Pack

Like its brother, the MagSafe Duo charger, the MagSafe Battery Pack was another Lightning-based Apple product, and with the move over to USB-C, well, it’s another thing that just doesn’t make a lot of sense for Apple.

As you can see, a lot of the changes to Apple’s lineup come down to USB-C. For a relatively innocuous change in how iPhone is charged, it has a surprising number of downstream effects on other products. Going forward, you can expect to see Apple products where you would once have Lightning to have USB-C now that iPhone is finally a USB-C device.

You might like…

Is there an iPhone 15 Ultra?

Is there an iPhone 15 Ultra?

Ruben Circelli 21 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro can play AAA console-quality games

iPhone 15 Pro can play AAA console-quality games

Ruben Circelli 23 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.