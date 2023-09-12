Is there an iPhone 15 Ultra: Nope, there’s not. Although there was much speculation, Apple has not made any changes to its lineup.

In the lead-up to the iPhone 15’s announcement, there were rumors about a possible iPhone 15 Ultra. Some rumors suggested that ‘Ultra’ would simply be a name change to replace ‘Pro Max’ and put iPhone more in sync with Apple Watch, while others hoped an Ultra variant would offer even more premium features.

However, there is no iPhone 15 Ultra. Once again, Apple has introduced a Pro and a Pro Max iPhone, instead. While a name change for the Pro Max might have made some sense in the context of the Apple Watch Ultra, it would make a little less sense to introduce an iPhone even more premium than the 15 Pro Max that starts off already at a princely $1,200 for the 256GB model. And things only get more expensive if you want more storage, of course.

Since iPhone 11 in 2019, Apple has stuck with the iPhone, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max setup, although the company has bounced between a standard iPhone and an iPhone Mini and a standard iPhone and an iPhone Plus. To avoid confusion with naming schemes, it isn’t a terrible idea to keep things consistent. Folks may also expect bigger changes to accompany a name change, which Apple may not have in the works, either.

Apple may well choose to change the Pro Max to Ultra with iPhone 16, and perhaps Apple will introduce a new Ultra variant later on down the line, but for the present, there isn’t much reason to plan on it, outside of the occasional rumor. If interested, make sure to keep watch on official channels.