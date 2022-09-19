 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 14 Pro users report ‘rattling’ camera issue with third-party apps

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Some early adopters of the new iPhone 14 Pro are reportedly experiencing a serious issue with the device’s camera.

Users have taken to social media with videos showing the camera module audibly and visibly vibrating and rattling while, in some cases, the on display images judders almost humorously.

The issue only appears to be happening when users launch third-party camera apps like TikTok and Instagram, which suggests a software problem might be the root cause. It doesn’t appear as if anyone is experiencing the problem with the stock Camera app.

While there is currently no official explanation for the quite remarkable flaw, it seems to have sent the optical image stabilisation (OIS) motor haywire.

However a 9to5Mac report speculates the issue may not be on Apple’s end, but with the social media apps themselves, which may not have been tweaked with the changes to the iPhone camera hardware in mind.

Regardless, it isn’t really a good look for Apple’s most expensive new iPhone and it isn’t clear whether this flaw could cause lasting damage to the camera hardware.

Reddit users (via 9to5Mac) also weighed-in, with one posting: “So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app.”

The iPhone 14 Pro was released on Friday and is the first iPhone model with the Dynamic Island replacement for the iPhone display notch’.

We have contacted Apple for an update on what, if any, advice the company is offering for users affected by there issue. In lieu of anything official right now, we’d probably avoid using the apps that trigger the issue in order to minimise the risk of permanent damage to the camera module. While that’s not ideal when you’ve just splashed out on a new phone, it’s probably prudent for now.

Have you experienced any issues with your iPhone 14 Pro since grabbing one over the weekend? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: What are the main differences?

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: What are the main differences?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: How the premium phones compare

iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: How the premium phones compare

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
iPhone 14 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which Pro is right for you?

iPhone 14 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which Pro is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.