iPhone 14 Pro users report ‘rattling’ camera issue with third-party apps

Some early adopters of the new iPhone 14 Pro are reportedly experiencing a serious issue with the device’s camera.

Users have taken to social media with videos showing the camera module audibly and visibly vibrating and rattling while, in some cases, the on display images judders almost humorously.

The issue only appears to be happening when users launch third-party camera apps like TikTok and Instagram, which suggests a software problem might be the root cause. It doesn’t appear as if anyone is experiencing the problem with the stock Camera app.

While there is currently no official explanation for the quite remarkable flaw, it seems to have sent the optical image stabilisation (OIS) motor haywire.

However a 9to5Mac report speculates the issue may not be on Apple’s end, but with the social media apps themselves, which may not have been tweaked with the changes to the iPhone camera hardware in mind.

Regardless, it isn’t really a good look for Apple’s most expensive new iPhone and it isn’t clear whether this flaw could cause lasting damage to the camera hardware.

Reddit users (via 9to5Mac) also weighed-in, with one posting: “So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app.”

The iPhone 14 Pro was released on Friday and is the first iPhone model with the Dynamic Island replacement for the iPhone display notch’.

We have contacted Apple for an update on what, if any, advice the company is offering for users affected by there issue. In lieu of anything official right now, we’d probably avoid using the apps that trigger the issue in order to minimise the risk of permanent damage to the camera module. While that’s not ideal when you’ve just splashed out on a new phone, it’s probably prudent for now.

Have you experienced any issues with your iPhone 14 Pro since grabbing one over the weekend? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.