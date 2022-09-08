 large image

iPhone 14 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which Pro is right for you?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Far Out Apple event introduced a range of new iPhones, including the iPhone 14 Pro. But how does it stack up against the Google Pixel 6 Pro?

Apple revealed four new phones during its Far Out event, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And the company didn’t stop there, revealing three new Apple Watches – Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2 – alongside the new AirPods Pro 2.

But keep reading to see how the iPhone 14 Pro compares to the flagship Google handset, the Pixel 6 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a brighter screen

Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Pro can reach a peak of 2000 nits whilst outdoors, and 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness, which is double the 1000 nit count that the iPhone 13 Pro boasts.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro pales in comparison, with a maximum nit count of only 500. This means that the Pixel 6 Pro won’t be able to get as bright as Apple’s solution, meaning that it will be harder to read the screen in bright environments, like in the sun, and the contrast on the screen won’t be as impressive.

We will be sure to test these claims once we get an iPhone 14 Pro in for a review, to see if the high nit count affects the user experience.

iPhone 14 Pro spec sheet

Google Tensor vs Apple A16 Bionic

The latest iPhone 14 Pro features the latest Apple Silicon chip, in the form of the A16 Bionic. While we haven’t been able to test the new chip and its capabilities, Apple claims that it has 16 billion transistors, a 6-core GPU and 50% more memory bandwidth than its predecessor.

While we can’t definitely claim that the new iPhone 14 Pro will be faster than Google Tensor, it runs on a 5nm node compared to A16’s 4nm node architecture, which suggests that it won’t be as powerful or as fast as its rival.

We will be sure to test the A16 chip once we have the iPhone 14 Pro in for a review, to see if the latest chip has a big impact on the performance of the smartphone.

The iPhone 14 Pro has Car Crash Detection

The new iPhone series has a large focus on health and safety, with Car Crash Detection being one of its new features. This feature will automatically detect if you have been in a car crash and then contact emergency services, as well as your emergency contacts, with your location if you do not dismiss the pop-up notification within 10 seconds.

The Pixel 6 Pro does not include this feature, and since Apple developed this with two new motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, it won’t be possible for Google to add this feature retroactively, however, we may see this feature pop up on the next Pixel device.

Car Crash detection

You can use a physical SIM with the Pixel 6 Pro

One surprise during the Far Out event was the reveal that Apple would be removing the physical SIM tray from its iPhone 14 range being sold in America. This is due to the company teaming up with carrier services and pushing its new eSIM technology onto users.

Anyone who wants a physical SIM or cannot access an eSIM may want to look towards the Pixel 6 Pro, as those handsets still include a physical SIM tray, even in America. However, users can get around this issue by not purchasing the iPhone 14 Pro in America, since that is the only region in which the SIM tray cannot be found.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro specs comparison

Stated Power
RAM
Chipset
Colours
Ports
HDR
Refresh Rate
Release Date
Operating System
Weight
Resolution
Battery
IP rating
Video Recording
Front Camera
Rear Camera
Storage Capacity
Screen Size
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
iPhone 14 Pro
20 W
A16 Bionic chip
Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Lightning
Yes
120 Hz
2022
iOS 16
206 G
2556 x 460
IP68
Yes
12MP True Depth
48MP Main, 12MP Ultrawide, 12MP 2x Telephoto, 12MP 3x Telephoto
128GB
6.1 inches
Yes
Yes
71.5 x 7.85 x 147.5 MM
£1099
$999
€1299
CA$1399
AU$1749
Apple
Pixel 6 Pro
12GB
Google Tensor
Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny
USB Type-C
Yes
120 Hz
2021
Android
210 G
1440 x 3120
5003 mAh
IP68
Yes
50MP
50MP + 12MP + 48MP
128GB, 256GB
6.7 inches
Yes
Yes
3 x 0.4 x 6.5 INCHES
£849
$849
Google

