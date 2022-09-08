iPhone 14 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which Pro is right for you?

Google Tensor vs Apple A16 Bionic

The latest iPhone 14 Pro features the latest Apple Silicon chip, in the form of the A16 Bionic. While we haven’t been able to test the new chip and its capabilities, Apple claims that it has 16 billion transistors, a 6-core GPU and 50% more memory bandwidth than its predecessor.

While we can’t definitely claim that the new iPhone 14 Pro will be faster than Google Tensor, it runs on a 5nm node compared to A16’s 4nm node architecture, which suggests that it won’t be as powerful or as fast as its rival.

We will be sure to test the A16 chip once we have the iPhone 14 Pro in for a review, to see if the latest chip has a big impact on the performance of the smartphone.

The iPhone 14 Pro has Car Crash Detection

The new iPhone series has a large focus on health and safety, with Car Crash Detection being one of its new features. This feature will automatically detect if you have been in a car crash and then contact emergency services, as well as your emergency contacts, with your location if you do not dismiss the pop-up notification within 10 seconds.

The Pixel 6 Pro does not include this feature, and since Apple developed this with two new motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, it won’t be possible for Google to add this feature retroactively, however, we may see this feature pop up on the next Pixel device.

You can use a physical SIM with the Pixel 6 Pro

One surprise during the Far Out event was the reveal that Apple would be removing the physical SIM tray from its iPhone 14 range being sold in America. This is due to the company teaming up with carrier services and pushing its new eSIM technology onto users.

Anyone who wants a physical SIM or cannot access an eSIM may want to look towards the Pixel 6 Pro, as those handsets still include a physical SIM tray, even in America. However, users can get around this issue by not purchasing the iPhone 14 Pro in America, since that is the only region in which the SIM tray cannot be found.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro specs comparison