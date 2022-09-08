iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: What are the main differences?

The iPhone 14 range has arrived and it includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here’s how the high-end Pro compares to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Read on to hear all the biggest differences between the iPhone 14 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro based on Apple’s announcement and our review of the OnePlus 10 Pro. You can also check back soon for our reviews of the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 14 Pro has an animated notch

With the 14 Pro, Apple has done away with the notch in one of the most interesting ways we’ve seen.

Instead of replacing it with a pill-shaped or punch-hole design found on many Android phones, Apple has integrated the notch into iOS and called it the Dynamic Island. This means the notch can show notifications, calls, when your AirPods have connected and more, making it appear almost invisible.

That doesn’t mean the OnePlus’s notch is particularly intrusive. The phone includes a small, punch-hole camera in the top left corner that still leaves plenty of space for a large screen.

Aside from the notch, both phones feature 120Hz refresh rates, but the OnePlus’s screen is bigger at 6.7-inches. The iPhone Pro measures 6.1-inches, but you can get a 6.7-inch display by opting for the pricier Pro Max (or abandoning the Pro features altogether and getting the 14 Plus).

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 150-degree camera

The iPhone is packed with cameras, including a 48-megapixel wide angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. All three sensors have seen vast improvements in low-light performance.

The iPhone can also capture 4K video at 60fps and Cinematic Mode in 4K at up to 24fps.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also has a 48-megapixel wide angle sensor, but this is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a huge 150-degree FOV for some seriously wide shots.

We found the results of the OnePlus 10 Pro to be good and the sensors versatile, but the colours aren’t as vibrant as we’ve seen on other phone cameras and detail takes a hit in low-light conditions.

The 10 Pro also supports higher resolution video, including 8K video at 24fps and 4K at up to 120fps.

The iPhone 14 Pro has some new safety features

The iPhone 14 Pro takes advantage of a number of safety features, including Emergency SOS via satellite and Car Crash Detection.

You can now use Emergency SOS to contact emergency services and share your location through satellite frequencies when you can no longer connect to cellular networks or Wi-Fi. Though this feature is only available if you’re using your phone in the US or Canada.

Your phone can also now detect if you’ve been in a car crash and will send your location to emergency services and your emergency contacts automatically if you don’t call it off.

Neither of these safety features are available on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro charges faster

One of the most impressive specs on the OnePlus 10 Pro is its incredibly fast charging speeds.

The 10 Pro packs a 5000 mAh battery that is capable of charging up to 61% in just 15 minutes with 80W SUPERVOOC, which, according to OnePlus, is a full day of battery. We found the charging to be very fast in our tests, reaching 50% in just 14 minutes. The phone also supports fast wireless charging with 50W AIRVOOC.

The iPhone 14 Pro, meanwhile, can reach 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. That means it takes around twice as long to charge as the OnePlus phone.

The iPhone also supports 7.5W wireless charging and 15W MagSafe charging and Apple says a single charge can last all day. However, you’ll have to wait for our full review for our final verdict on the battery life.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a lot cheaper

Finally, the OnePlus 10 Pro is significantly cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro. In fact, it’s even more affordable than the standard iPhone 14 here in the UK and the same price in the US.

The OnePlus 10 Pro costs $799/£799 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, costs at least a grand at $999/£1099, or $1099/£1199 for the larger 14 Pro Max.