iPhone 14 Pro 5G download speeds nearly 40% faster

The iPhone 14 Pro has been shown to be capable of significantly faster 5G speeds than the iPhone 13 Pro before it.

Apple’s latest flagship smartphone is now on the market, with a host of improvements that run the gamut from minor to novel. One rather unexpected way in which the iPhone 14 Pro appears to be significantly faster than its predecessor, however, is in network performance.

According to tests run by SpeedSmart, the iPhone 14 Pro’s and Pro Max’s 5G network performance is up to 38% faster than their iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max equivalents on average, at least on certain metrics.

The website ran tests across Verizon and T-Mobile, the two main US mobile networks. The new phone achieved average 5G download speeds of just shy of 256 Mbps on T-Mobile, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro could only manage just under 174 Mbps. That’s a 38% difference.

It’s slightly less pronounced on Verizon, but you’re still looking at a 32% advantage for the iPhone 14 Pro when it comes to 5G download speeds.

Upload speeds are far more even, with the iPhone 14 Pro hitting just over 28 Mbps and the iPhone 13 Pro hitting a little shy of 23 Mbps on T-Mobile, with a similar gap on Verizon.

It’s also good news for recent upgraders when it comes to latency, with the iPhone 14 Pro achieving a 15% lower ping than the iPhone 13 Pro on T-Mobile, and a 29% lower ping on Verizon.

SpeedSmart points to the iPhone 14 Pro’s use of the more advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem as a key reason behind this performance hike, but it still seems a little surprised by the extent of the improvement.