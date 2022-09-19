 large image

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island set for all iPhone 15 models in 2023 – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking enviously at the iPhone 14 Pro model’s new Dynamic Island feature, but aren’t yet ready to upgrade, we’ve potentially got some good news.

And, if you’re an iPhone owner who absolutely despises the new display design, we may have some bad news.

According to a well-informed display industry insider, Apple plans to include the Dynamic Island on all iPhone 15 models, including the standard editions.

Replying to a tweet, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) boss Ross Young said he expects Apple to bring the revamped notch feature to every new 2023 phone.

“Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it,” he wrote before suggesting the LPTO (low-temperature Polycrystalline oxide) display currently within the Pro models might be held back until 2024.

LPTO is a technology developed by Apple for OLED displays, allowing for higher refresh rates without crippling the battery life. However, it’s not due to an inability bring the tech from a cost or technical challenges, it’s simply because suppliers wouldn’t be able to produce enough to serve standard and Pro models, Young says.

Ross has been a great source of accurate predictions over the last few years, when it comes to display sizes and technologies, so this one is a relatively safe bet. It would also make more sense for Apple to ensure design consistency for its phones moving forward. We’re expecting a greater design revamp in 2023, given the current design is now in its third generation.

The Dynamic Island is the biggest design change for the iPhone 14 Pro models, and takes one of the firm’s most maligned features and turns it into a headline. The island, featuring the sensors for the camera and Face ID tech, can now expand in order to show notifications from different apps.

Have you purchased an iPhone 14 Pro yet? How are you enjoying the Dynamic Island tech? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter

