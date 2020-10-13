iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which Pro should you buy?

Apple has revealed its 2020 flagships and there’s plenty that’s new to this year’s line-up. However, you might have a tough decision to make when it comes to the iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here are the key differences.

We’re into Apple’s second year of its “Pro” devices and this year there’s one particular difference that could play a huge part in your decision – setting these devices apart from the much more similar iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

We’ve taken a look at all the key details from Apple’s huge launch event and pitted the two devices against each other in our iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro comparison. From the display, camera and battery life to design and cost, we’re here to help you decide on your next iPhone.

Related: iPhone 12 Pro

The biggest iPhone display you can get

Starting things off with the most obvious differences, iPhone 12 Pro Max is bigger (the biggest iPhone display you can buy, in fact). If you want the most immersive iPhone experience then you’ll want the 6.7-inch OLED of the Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro isn’t to be sniffed at when it comes to size though, offering a decent 6.1-inch screen – which is an acceptable option for most people. Both screens feature the same OLED tech so there won’t be any difference in quality.

Related: Does the iPhone 12 have a 120Hz display?

A subtle camera boost

There’s some differences between the two cameras of the Pro and Pro Max, and while it may seem small for many users, fans of photography may see it as a justification for opting for the larger device.

Both camera modules feature a triple camera setup and a LiDAR sensor. The combo provides improved Smart HDR, Night Mode, Portrait Mode and zooming capabilities from last year’s iPhone.

Here’s where the key difference for photography aficionados come into play. iPhone 12 Pro offers a telephoto lens with a 52mm focal length and the whole system is able to achieve a 4x optical zoom. The iPhone 12 Pro Max on the other hands features a telephoto lens with a 65mm and can manage a 5x optical zoom. The difference isn’t huge but if you want the best of the best iPhone camera then you’ll want to shell out for the Pro Max.

Related: iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 – is the mini worth your cash?

Bigger and better battery life

iPhone 12 Pro Max may have a larger display to power but the size outweighs that extra power draw – with the larger model offering a larger battery.

With the iPhone 11 models already seeing an hour to two-hour difference in battery life in favour of the Pro Max, we’re only expecting to see this gap grow with the iPhone 12 devices come our thorough testing. Like the camera, if you want the very best that iPhone has to offer than you should get the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Related: When are the new iPhones coming out?

Performance, colours and design on par

We’ve touched on some of the key differences but let’s delve into what remains the same between the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Both devices feature the new A14 processor and if you’re wondering which colour to get, you’ll have the same options across Pro and Pro Max – with Gold, Silver, Black and Blue on offer.

The two Pro devices will look exactly the same when it comes to design, offering the same new industrial design and slightly reduced notch – meaning the size of the devices is the only differentiating factor in the looks department.

There’s a middling price gap

You’ve heard what’s the same and what’s different in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but the final decision might very well come down to price. Do you want to spend the extra cash on those subtle differences that the Pro Max offers or is the Pro plenty enough?

iPhone 12 Pro starts at a price of £999 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max begins at £1099 for 128GB. The price may seem like a small one to pay if you are a photography fanatic or big screen buff but if those aren’t your priorities then the regular Pro will likely do it for you.

Reviews and Evergreen Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…