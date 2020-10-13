Apple has announced the new iPhone 12 lineup for 2020 and we’re excited to get our hands on the new phones. However, it isn’t the most straightforward does when it comes to release dates. Here’s when all the new iPhones are coming out.

Apple isn’t known for having confusing pre-order and release schedules. The iPhone X and iPhone XR launch was the first time the company staggered the launch of its new iPhones.

In 2020, many products have been delayed from several manufacturers, with Apple’s iPhone event even coming later than usual. These delays have affected when we are getting the new iPhones this year and have led to three separate release dates for the four new 2020 iPhones. Let us provide some clarity on the rather confusing situation.

When are all the new iPhones coming out?

The regular iPhone 12 is available to pre-order from Friday (October 16) and will be released on October 23. iPhone 12 Pro is the other model that will share these dates.

For iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ll be able to pre-order the new phones from November 6 – with the release date landing on November 13.

Ahead of the launch, rumours emerged we could see separate release dates for different iPhone 12 models. However, many logically assumed this would mean an earlier release date for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini then a later release date for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A later launch for the more high-end devices would’ve been reminiscent of that later launch of iPhone XS release. For as yet unclear reasons, circumstances have led to this different and rather muddled release schedule for Apple’s 2020 iPhones.

