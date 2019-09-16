Pre-orders for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are exceeding expectations especially when it comes to the purple and green models, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

High demand for new colours including the iPhone 11 in green and purple and the 11 Pro in midnight green is putting constraints on pre-orders for Apple, according to top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo also claims that production problems relating to the glass on the iPhone 11 Pro is to blame for delays in shipping the midnight green model. Due to these predictions, TF Securities has raised its shipment estimates from 65-70 million units to 70-75 million for 2019.

Kuo’s latest predictions are based primarily on Apple’s online shipping estimates. We checked the Apple’s US site ourselves and every colour of the iPhone 11 across all storage options takes five to seven days to ship or is set to arrive on September 20, except for the green and purple models which are estimated to take two to three weeks to land on your doorstep.

Demand in the UK seems substantially lower, with only the purple iPhone 11 with 64GB taking a few days longer that its other colourful counterparts to arrive.

Differences in shipping estimates for the Pro model are a little less distinct with the silver model being very popular in the US and the space grey in the UK. However, the midnight green model does consistently take the longest of the four options at two to three weeks regardless of storage.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 11 model is primarily being ordered from China from Apple’s latest lineup while the iPhone 11 Pro is the highest in demand handset in the US.

At an unexpectedly affordable £729, the analyst suggested that the iPhone 11 would be the perfect choice for those looking to upgrade their iPhone 6, iPhone 6s or iPhone 7 to a newer model with more premium features. On top of that, the availability of trade-in programmes and zero-interest payment plans means that more people are feeling the pull to upgrade earlier than was initially anticipated.

Pre-orders opened on Friday, with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro officially going on sale on September 20.

