iPhone 11: Leaks, release date, price and all the latest rumours

iPhone 11: Leaks, release date and all the latest rumours

Where Apple goes, smartphone design trends tend to follow, which makes the launch of the next iPhone − possibly called the iPhone 11 − one of the hottest dates on the calendar.

The flagship smartphone market has gotten a lot more competitive in recent years, with the likes of Google, Huawei and OnePlus firmly establishing themselves as major contenders. But let’s face it: the best known mobile of 2019 will almost certainly still be an iPhone.

Here, then, is everything we know (and think we know) so far about the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 release date – When is the iPhone 11 out?

Here’s when previous iPhone models have been announced:

iPhone − January 2007

iPhone 3G − June 2008

iPhone 3GS − June 2009

iPhone 4 − June 2010

iPhone 4S − October 2011

iPhone 5 − September 2012

iPhone 5S − September 2013

iPhone 6 − September 2014

iPhone 6S − September 2015

iPhone SE − March 2016

iPhone 7 − September 2016

iPhone X/iPhone 8 − September 2017

iPhone XS − September 2018

As the most enduring product line of the smartphone era, there have been quite a few distinct iPhone iterations. Despite this storied history, since 2012 there’s actually been a remarkable level of consistency to Apple’s launch plans.

Even with the anomalous iPhone SE taken into consideration, we’ve had a September iPhone launch event in each of the past seven years. We’d be shocked if the iPhone 11 didn’t see that trend continued for a September 2019 launch.

iPhone 11 price – How much will the iPhone 11 cost?

Last year’s iPhone XS launched at a price of £999, much like the iPhone X before it. It would seem a safe bet to assume that the iPhone 11 will cost a similar amount.

With the ongoing trend of rising smartphone prices, one thing the iPhone 11 almost certainly won’t be is any cheaper than its predecessor. Sorry.

iPhone 11 – Performance

Apple’s linear processor naming system means that the iPhone 11 will almost certainly pack an A13 CPU. How capable that processor will be no one quite knows, but we can expect a healthy boost over the A12 of the iPhone XS.

Given that the latter chip remains one of the most capable mobile chips on the market, we’re expecting the iPhone 11 to absolutely fly.

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons that the iPhone will pack 4GB of RAM, just like the iPhone XS.

iPhone 11 – Design and display

We’re used to new iPhone designs being largely iterative affairs, with the odd major leap forward.

The question is, will the iPhone 11 mark the start of one of those refreshes? We’re not convinced it will, with the current iPhone X design phase only two generations old, and the first of those being an overlap year with the simultaneous launch of the iPhone 8.

There is some reason for doubt, however, in the shape of the latest iPad Pro models. Apple switched to a bezel-less, square-edged design here that stands well apart from the curvaceous iPhone X.

Might the iPhone 11 follow suit and wind up resembling some beautiful mash-up of the iPhone 5 and the iPhone X? All we’ve seen are fan renders so far (such as the one at the top of this page), so there’s no solid information from which to draw a conclusion at present.

It’ll be interesting to see where Apple goes with the iPhone 11’s screen design. The iPhone X proved massively influential with its notched display, but its rivals are already moving on to alternative and many would say more elegant solutions.

Could Apple follow suit? An alleged USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) filing spotted by LetsGoDigital suggests that it might be. The filing claims that Apple is proposing “apparatus, systems or methods for camera integration with cover glass and for processing cover glass to provide a camera window for an electronic device”.

This would seem to suggest a shaped lens glass that would be inlaid into the standard display glass of the phone or a method by which the camera sits under the display panel itself.

Patent applications don’t mean all that much, of course, and Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will indeed stick with its notched design for another year at least.

In terms of the screen technology itself, there’s little reason to think Apple will deviate from the 5.8- and 6.5-inch screen sizes currently used by the XS and XS Max. Nor are we likely to see the 11 jump from OLED technology back to LCD.

One tidbit of information provided by Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo again is that the iPhone 11 will pack a new OLED screen laminate.

iPhone 11 – Camera

The iPhone family doesn’t dominate the smartphone camera field as it once did, with Google’s Pixel range and Huawei’s flagship phones taking the initiative in recent years.

If recent leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 11 will attempt a fight back by adding an extra camera.

Reliable mobile tipster @OnLeaks has taken to Twitter to provide schematics of a triple camera system on the rear of the next Apple phone. This design is already proving a little controversial for its boxy, asymmetrical nature. It’s certainly not a looker.

It’s not the first to include such a set-up either, with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro notably packing a similar setup. Indeed, a report from Japanese website Macotakara claims that the iPhone 11 camera will be similar to that of the Mate 20 Pro. We’d take this particular report with a larger pinch of salt than usual, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

iPhone 11 – Additional features

Recent rumours from respect Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the iPhone 11 will pack a huge battery. We’re talking about a 25% capacity boost.

What’s more, that enlarged power pack will drive two-way Qi wireless charging, so you’ll be able to power up your new AirPods 2 off the back of the phone.

Kuo doesn’t think that this is the year for Apple to switch to the USB-C charging standard, though, so keep hold of those spare Lightning cables.

Rumour has it that the iPhone 11 won’t be ready to join the 5G connectivity train. Apple tends to wait until mobile network connection standards are settled and headed for ubiquity before it adopts them, as was the case with both 3G and 4G.

Sure enough, a December 2018 Bloomberg report co-authored by noted Apple crystal ball gazer Mark Gurman claims that the Cupertino-based company will “hold off until at least 2020” to introduce a phone with next-generation 5G mobile data speeds.

Apple doesn’t have the best relationship with chip maker Qualcomm these days, which is leading the race to market with its own 5G modem. Remaining chip partner Intel won’t have its own 5G modem ready until late 2019, which would probably come too late for the iPhone 11 anyway.

However, the iPhone 11 could have super-fast Wi-Fi. Barclays analyst Blaine Curtis reckons that the new iPhone will benefit from the latest Wi-Fi 802.11 ax standard, more commonly known as Wi-Fi 6, for a 4x performance boost in crowded areas and 40% higher data speeds.

What are you hoping to see from Apple this year?