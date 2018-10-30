iPad Pro: The Home button isn’t the only missing legacy feature

The new iPad Pro 2018 is here and Apple is practically heralding it as the 8th wonder of the world. With the most powerful Apple-made processor ever, Face ID, a delectable display and some super smart new accessories, who can blame it?

However, to make an omelette, you’ve got to crack a few eggs and the Home button and the classic Lightning connector are both gone in the name of progress. But that’s not all. The new iPad Pro is also missing the headphone jack, making it the first iPad ever to ship with the 3.5mm audio port.

Now, in order to use 3.5mm wired headphones, those snapping up a new 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’ll need a $9/£9 USB-C to 3.5mm dongle.

Given the professional user base Apple targets with the iPad Pro might well be pretty attached to their audiophile grade wired headphones, used for sound and video editing, we’d imagine that dongle will be a popular/unpopular addition to the shopping cart on purchase.

Apple began removing headphone jacks when it launched the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus back in 2016, and they’ve gradually become less prominent since.

The company has since launched the completely wireless AirPods buds, which pair quickly and easily with new iOS devices. The company will be hoping new iPad Pro users go down this route and grab a pair of AirPods with their new Face ID-enabled tablet.

Unfortunately, the widely-tipped new version of AirPods, with the long-promised wireless charging case did not materialise during the launch event. Also missing in action was the AirPower wireless charging pad, which will now be delayed into 2019, in all likelihood.

Will you be buying the iPad Pro when it goes on sale on November 7? What impresses you most about the new professional tablet? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.