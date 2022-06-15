iPad (2022) tipped for USB-C and more

Apple has been tipped to introduce a new baseline iPad model, the iPad (2022) later this year, and it could make the switch to USB-C.

While the rest of Apple’s tablet family has made the transition to the generic (and flat-out superior) USB-C connection standard, the original iPad line has stubbornly retained its creaky Lightning port – until later this year, it seems.

9to5Mac claims that Apple will make the switch to USB-C with the iPad (2022). This will form part of a significant overhaul for what is now the cheap and cheerful tablet in the line-up.

Besides USB-C, the report claims that the iPad (2022) will incorporate a larger 10.5-inch or even 10.9-inch Retina display and an A14 Bionic chip. That will be a generational bump up from the current iPad 9 model’s A13 Bionic chip, and will mean that the new iPad will be as powerful as last year’s iPhone 12 line.

Apple will also add 5G network support to the cellular model, it’s claimed.

What remains to be seen is whether Apple will follow through on this overhaul and switch to the sleeker flat-edged design of the rest of the range. It would be rather odd if it didn’t, especially after the iPad Mini 6 fell in line late last year.

Whatever the new iPad (2022) looks like, we’d expect it to make a showing alongside the iPhone 14 at Apple’s big end-of-year launch event. We could also see a new iPad Pro powered by Apple’s new laptop-class M2 chip launched at the same event.