iOS 17 is adding the perfect security feature for the forgetful

With the iOS 17 beta versions now out in the wild, we’re starting to learn about features beyond what Apple announced at WWDC.

The latest iOS 17 feature to be discovered is a handy security feature that will give users 72 hours after a passcode change to use the previous passcode to reset it.

So, for example, if you alter the passcode and then completely forget it and enter it incorrectly, you can access a new option from the passcode settings screen.

If you try pop in an incorrect passcode, you’ll see the Forgot Passcode? option. This will take you to a new Try Passcode Reset screen, according to MacRumors, which has been playing with the new beta.

At that screen you’ll be able to use the old passcode to verify before selecting a new one. The new passcode screen informs users they’ll be able to use the old one for 72 hours again.

In this respect it’ll be a nice fall back option if you quickly changed the passcode and are liable to forget it. It’s something that hopefully you’ll never have to use, but handy if you do.

Image credit: MacRumors

There’s also an option to expire the old passcode immediately, rather than waiting 72 hours hours for it to fade into the digital ether. This option might be handy if you’re concerned that someone has learned the old passcode and you’re changing it for security reasons.

iOS 17 is currently available in public beta ahead of its launch this autumn. Standout features include the new Standby Mode, which effectively turns the phone into a smart display when docked and turned on its side, as well as a new Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe the incoming voice message so you can decide whether to answer. It’ll also be possible to leave video messages after FaceTime calls.