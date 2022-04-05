iOS 16 reveal date confirmed as Apple outs WWDC 2022 plans

Apple has announced the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC 2022, will commence with the traditional keynote on June 6.

The event, which will remain all-virtual in 2022, will showcase the “latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS,” Apple says. That means we’ll be getting our first look at the big 2022 updates.

Apple fans can look forward to iOS 16 (as well as the iPadOS and tvOS extensions), along with watchOS 9 and the successor to macOS 12 Monterey. We don’t expect hardware launches, but it’s possible.

The traditionally software-focused event often sees the launch of the first beta versions in the immediate aftermath of the keynote. It’s largely so developers can start preparing updates for their apps in time for launch in the autumn, but public beta launches enable the keenest and most curious in the community to test out some of the hottest new features and provide feedback to Apple.

Apple isn’t offering any specifics on what’ll be contained within the new operating systems, which will be released to the general public from around September.

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”

While it’s not out of the question Apple will launch new hardware during the WWDC22 keynote, it’s not something we’ve seen in recent years. We will, of course, be covering the event as it happens.

What are you hoping to see from iOS 16 and Apple’s other next software updates? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.