WWDC 2022: Everything we know so far about Apple’s big software event

Every year, Apple hosts an important conference to detail updates to the software running its vast range of tech products. Here’s what we know about this year’s event.

Every few months the whole world of tech stops and stares as Apple presents an event that inevitably leaves a mark on the industry as a whole. WWDC is no different, and we’re very much looking forward to this year’s edition; here’s all that you need to know before it kicks off.

What is it?

WWDC – which stands for Worldwide Developers’ Conference – is an annual event hosted by Apple that introduces new software changes, primarily so that developers can get to grips with them so that they can design or optimise apps and other programs for the newest version of Apple’s software.

However, it’s not just the professionals who tune in to the event; Apple enthusiasts also love to watch the event in order to learn about upcoming updates as soon as possible, especially as these could drop clues about new hardware.

When is it?

The official dates of WWDC have not been made public just yet, but its likely that we will soon hear word of the event. After all, last year the invitations were sent out on 30th March, and we would expect a similar schedule this year too.

WWDC 2021 was held between 7th June and 11th June, and once again we think that this year’s version will happen at a similar time of year. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more news.

What do we expect to see?

We once again expect there to be operating system updates to be made across Apple’s vast product range. This includes iOS 16 for the hotly rumoured iPhone 14 line, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and WatchOS 9. We’re not sure of the specific changes that this new software will usher in, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled right up until the event itself, for the latest news and rumours.

Tim Cook makes announcements at WWDC 2021

Of particular interest would be the launch of the Apple M2 chip, the next generation of Apple’s own-brand silicon. Rumours currently indicate that it will be built on a 4nm process, with 8 CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. Given the phenomenal performance levels we recorded reviewing devices running the Apple M1 chip, we’re certainly excited to see what extra muscle that this processor could offer future models of the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and even the iPad Pro and iPad Air. There’s no guarantee that we’ll see it unveiled at this event, but we certainly hope that it makes an appearance.

There could also be a product launch or two at the show. These have never been an established fixture of WWDC, with it sometimes occurring and sometimes not, but we’ll be sure to update this article if there are credible indications that a new Apple device is on its way.

One thing that is likely to be different from the events of previous years is that this one could be hosted live in a physical venue, before an audience. It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen this once-typical presentation style from Apple, with the March event having been fully virtual and composed of pre-recorded speeches in the same manner as other events since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What happened at WWDC 2021?

Here are the announcements that made the biggest waves when WWDC 2021 was broadcast:

iOS 15 was the star of the conference. New features that were onboard included SharePlay, Focus and new features for Messages, Notifications and FaceTime, Photos, Wallet and Weather.

iPadOS 15 also was revealed, with the upgrades including the adoption of iPhone’s customisable home screen widgets (with larger options for the iPad), the App Library, new multitasking features like Split View, updates to the Notes app, the Translate app and Swift Playgrounds.

WatchOS 8 received more more mindfulness and Apple Fitness Plus features, portrait mode support for the Photos watch face and gif support on Messages.

macOS Monterey had a clutch of new upgrades, such as tweaks made to the Safari web browser, a new Universal Control for multi-tasking with your iPad, and the ability to AirPlay content to your MacBook.

Homekit was also upgraded, with new parcel detection, Home Keys to unlock your door, Apple Watch features and support for the Matter smart home protocol.

iCloud Plus was launched too, and included features like Privacy Relay and Hide my email to improve security in the Safari and Mail apps, along with support for multiple Homekit security cameras on your iCloud account.