iOS 13 bug has broken Fortnite, PUBG and other top iPhone games

The brand new iOS 13 operating system is affecting iPhone users’ abilities to play some of the App Store’s most popular games – including Fortnight and PlayerUnknown: Battlegrounds (PUBG).

A bug pertaining to a triple-finger tap-and-hold gesture, designed to help iPhone users edit text, is screwing with games that rely on having three fingers on the display at any given time.

The problem is evident even though there are no text fields present on the display when enjoying the likes of Fortnite and PUBG. It’s problematic, for example, if the gamer is using two fingers for the on-screen joysticks and taps another area of the screen to fire their weapon.

You can see the problem in the tweet below:

PUBG is even warning users with an in-game message warning gamers not to upgrade to iOS 13.0 until the issue has been resolved by Apple.

The message (via 9to5Mac) reads: “We area are of an issue for players who upgraded to iOS 13.0, where touching the screen will trigger an iOS function and interrupt the game.

“We have already raised the issue with Apple and we will continue working with them to resolve the issue. We suggest players who play the game with 3 or more fingers do not upgrade to iOS 13 until this issue is resolved.”

However, that isn’t much help to gamers who’ve already installed iOS 13 on their existing handset, or those who rushed out to buy an iPhone 11 handset, which comes with iOS 13 built in. They’re stuck with the problem for now.

The issue, which also affects the ability to play musical instruments in GarageBand, will be fixed in iOS 13.1, which will ensure the text helper bar won’t pop up when it’s not not wanted.

Thankfully, iOS 13.1 is arriving sooner than originally advertised. Yesterday, Apple confirmed it will launch on September 24 rather than September 30.

