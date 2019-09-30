Apple issues third iOS 13 update in just two weeks as more bugs strike

Apple is rapidly polishing its iOS 13 operating system with the third update since the initial launch on September 19.

In just 11 days Apple has rolled out iOS 13, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1 and today the iPhone-maker has dropped iOS 13.1.2. Apple says this is very much about bug fixes and addressing some issues affecting iPhone owners.

Namely, the update takes care of an issue where the camera might not work. That’s a pretty big one, but everything else is relatively minor.

Here’s the changelog directly from Apple:

iOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

This follows the arrival of iOS 13.1.1 on Friday which took care of some more serious issues pertaining to third-party keyboard security and rapid battery drain.

The iOS 13.1 app actually brought a number of new features, most notably the ability to share the ETA in Apple Maps. Apple also added the ability to “to select who you want to AirDrop to by pointing from one iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max to another using the new U1 chip with Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness.”

iOS 13 is Apple’s annual operating system revamp, bringing the long awaited dark mode, faster performance, new Memoji customisations, a wider revamp of Maps and the introduction of the Sign In With Apple scheme that’ll aim to keep your email address out of the mitts of spammy third parties.

