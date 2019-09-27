Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 to squish keyboard, battery and Siri bugs

Apple is wasting no time in pushing out the iOS 13 updates this week. The company has dropped iOS 13.1.1, just three days after the iOS 13.1 update dropped.

iOS 13.1 focused on introducing new features, such as sharing your ETA in Maps, and eliminating flaws. This latest version is iOS 13.1.1 is focused on bug fixes, especially that nasty little issue that left third-party keyboards vulnerable to attack.

“Third-party keyboard extensions in iOS can be designed to run entirely standalone, without access to external services, or they can request ‘full-access’ to provide additional features through network access,” the company warned last week, promising a fix.

There’s also a fix for an issue that causes battery drain, as well as an unpleasant issue that prevents users restoring from an iPhone backup. Apple is also taking care of an issue with the iPhone 11 range that impacts Siri recognition.

Here’s Apple’s official release notes:

iOS 13.1.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup

Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly

Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off

Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly

Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps.

Apple released iOS 11 on September 19, the day before it launched the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones. It has also rolled out iPadOS for its tablet range, watchOS 6 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 13 for the Apple TV set-top box. We’re still waiting for macOS Catalina to drop, but reports suggest it’ll be early next month.

Have you experienced any issues with iOS 13 left? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

