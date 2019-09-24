Major Apple TV update is great news for Xbox and PS4 owners

It’s a busy day for Apple-lovers with a number of major software updates landing for iPhone, iPad and the Apple TV set top box.

As well as iOS 13.1 and iPadOS, tvOS 13 is landing today, bringing one of the more noteworthy upgrades of recent times.

The Apple TV now supports the Apple Arcade subscription feature, but whether you’re going all-in on Apple’s gaming service or not, there’s big news for those who enjoy a spot of App Store gaming.

tvOS 13 brings the promised support for Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Bluetooth Controller and the Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers. That means much of the Apple Arcade target audience won’t have to buy a new third-party controller to enjoy the service to the fullest, without having to rely on the Siri remote.

Elsewhere, Apple has also added multi-user supporting, meaning each member of the household will get their own personalised recommendations and app layouts.

The new home screen also brings full-screen video previews while a pair of iOS features are also entering the fray. There’s a Control Centre for accessing quick settings, and a picture-in-picture mode to ensure you can still watch video while browsing other apps.

Just like iOS 13, the company is introducing the Sign In With Apple platform, designed to keep your email address out of the hands of companies who might seek to spam you, or pass it on to other parties.

The update also includes the latest version of the TV app ahead of the launch of Apple TV Plus on November 1, just prior to the launch of Disney Plus in the United States and the Netherlands. Among the first run content coming to Apple’s answer to Netflix is Oprah’s Book Club, The Morning Show, See, For All Mankind, The Elephant Queen and Snoopy In Space. Apple is charging $4.99 a month for the service.

