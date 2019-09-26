Instagram is finally testing a dark mode – but it’s only for Android users

A full dark mode could be coming to Instagram very soon, with the new feature being rolled out to Android beta testers right now.

Some Android users in Instagram’s beta testing programme have spotted a nifty new feature in the latest update. It seems Instagram is hopping on the dark mode bandwagon, with the new interface showing up on certain smartphones running Android 10 and beta version 114.0.0.24 of Instagram.

The dark theme features a true black interface with grey accents for headers and contrasting white text to maintain readability. The true black background could offer battery saving benefits for those of us with OLED displays but we’re most excited that the app is finally offering its own dark mode to help the system-wide dark mode feel much more cohesive.

Turning on dark mode also promises to reduce the strain on the eyes when you’re swiping through your friend’s stories at night so, all in all, this feature has been a long time coming.

Dark mode doesn’t seem to be affecting the white sections in actual posts, which is a relief on such a picture-heavy platform and means that there’s no need to worry about the app inverting your images the way that Google Chrome has in the past.

The feature has not yet popped up in Instagram’s in-app settings meaning that, if you want to try out Instagram’s dark theme for yourself, you’ll have to download Android 10 and switch over to the OS’ system-wide dark mode.

Certain Android 9 Pie users have also reported being able to access the dark theme, namely Samsung users running the brand’s One UI in night mode.

Some users have identified a bug which turns the status bar black, thus hiding the battery and notification icons but small quirks like this are to be expected in a beta test and will hopefully be ironed out before the full release begins rolling out.

