Infinity Ward “love battle royale” but it’s not coming to Modern Warfare just yet

Speaking in a recent interview with Game Informer, Infinity Ward have expanded upon why battle royale is absent from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Infinity Ward developers Joe Cecot and Taylor Kurosaki sat down with the publication to break down why the global juggernaut of a genre won’t be making waves in this year’s entry of the blockbuster shooter series.

“Our answer to this is we love battle royale,” Cecot said in response to whether Modern Warfare would include the mode, confirming it won’t be available at launch, but never say never and all that. However, players will still have oodles of content to dig into.

This doesn’t mean that Modern Warfare won’t be home to its fair share of large-scale battlegrounds though, with Ground War supporting vast maps, vehicles and up to 64 players in a single match. For context, those are the numbers you’d normally see in a game of Battlefield 5.

“Campaign, multiplayer, Spec Ops—[battle royale] won’t fit in the box! How much do you want?!” said Kurosaki, poking fun while also making it clear that Modern Warfare is more than a complete package without the popular mode. To be honest, we agree.

A number of multiplayer modes are yet to be announced for Modern Warfare, so battle royale could always be one of them. Players can also look forward to several of them at launch alongside the solo campaign and Special Ops mode, a comeback we’ve been waiting years for.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has also been outfitted with a brand-new gameplay engine and a bunch of mechanical changes that aim to make it a more punchy, realistic experience than the twitch shooters that came before it. You’ll have a chance to hone your skills before launch with the multiplayer beta, too.

Modern Warfare is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 25. We went hands-on with the multiplayer at Gamescom 2019 and came away pretty impressed: ‘The movement, gunplay and overall atmosphere has huge potential, perhaps more than the franchise has had in several years. If the stars align, this bold reworking of the 2007 classic might just make a similar impact.’

