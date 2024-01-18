Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Indiana Jones gameplay trailer revealed along with 2024 release date

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The first gameplay trailer for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game for Xbox and PC has finally been revealed, along with the release window.

The Bethesda-published game got a lengthy showcase during the Xbox Developer Direct live stream on Thursday, which also gave us our first look at the Harrison Ford likeness for the titular character. Quite frankly, it’s uncanny.

The game will be out this year and will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC as a day one Game Pass release. We also now know the game will be set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade and that it will be a first person adventure.

You can see the 13-minute gameplay showcase below:

“Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a first-person, single-player adventure that will take you all over the world, uncovering clues and solving an ancient mystery,” an official blog post published on Thursday reads.

“Become the adventurer in a race against sinister forces. Your journeys will take you from the hallowed halls of the Vatican and the arid deserts of Egypt to the lush and sunken temples of Sukhothai and the frigid peaks of the Himalayas.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that while the iconic Dr. Jones will look like his old self, he’ll be portrayed by a new actor in the video game version. He’ll be voiced by Troy Baker, who may sound familiar because he depicted Joel in The Last of Us games.

“He really brings forward that charm and sense of humour in such a good way,” MachinesGames’ co-founder Jerk Gustafsson told EW. “He’s also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he’s also very invested in the game.”

The 2024 release date makes it arguably the highest profile Xbox release of the year. Microsoft has struggled for top-level exclusives and this certainly gives Xbox gamers and Game Pass subscribers plenty to look forward to.

This is a test error message with some extra words