Huawei’s next iPad Pro rival just made an unexpected appearance

Huawei’s next iPad Pro rival, the MatePad Pro, may have just made an unexpected appearance on the popular Geekbench database.

The news broke on Tuesday when a benchmark posting for a device codenamed the Huawei MRX-AL09 appeared in the Geekbench 5 database.

The listing details a device with specs that match previous rumours about the company’s hotly anticipated next top end tablet, leading to speculation it is for an early version of the next Huawei MatePad Pro.

It lists a device featuring a custom HiSilicon, 8-core CPU with a 1.84GHz clock speed – the same specs as the Kirin 990 chip. The only other detail in the benchmark is that it’ll have 6GB of RAM and run using Google’s latest Android 10 operating system.

Earlier rumours suggest the tablet will have a similar design to its Apple rival, featuring an optional active stylus and keyboard cover. It’s also expected to have a hole-punch design front camera housing that’s similar to the Galaxy S10’s.

Other speculation suggests it’ll have the same 40W Huawei Supercharge tech seen on the Huawie Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

If accurate, this would make the MatePad Pro one of the only Android tablets around with specs to match the iPad Pro, which is currently Trusted Reviews recommended slate for power users.

Top end Android tablets have become increasingly rare since Google confirmed it has no plans to release a new own-brand Pixel tablet running the OS.

The move is part of an ongoing effort by Google to combine Android and its desktop Chrome OS. The last batch of made by Google tablets have all run Chrome OS, like the Pixel Slate.

Apple iPads have constantly outscored the devices during Trusted Reviews testing due to their more advanced application portfolio, which includes a significantly more robust selection of serious creative services and editing tools than ChromeOS and Android devices.

