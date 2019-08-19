New official images of the Huawei Mate X show off an extra camera

New images of Huawei’s upcoming foldable handset have been uncovered, granting yet another look at this intriguing device as well as the presence of an additional camera model.

The new images are sourced from Chinese regulator TENAA, and show that the Huawei Mate X will boast a new Time of Flight sensor that was not present on the device when it was first unveiled to reviewers in February this year. Along with the images, the filing lists the official specifications of the device. Two variants will be available: the base model, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; and a high-spec version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This news comes after Huawei reportedly delayed the release of the device from June to September to November. We’re not clear yet as to why this apparent change was made but it does bring back uncomfortable memories of a similar delay forced on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which malfunctioned in the hands of several tech reviewers just days after launch. Perhaps, along with the extra camera, Huawei has had to make a few more tweaks to ensure the Mate X’s hardiness.

When we got our hands on the Huawei Mate X back in February, we were impressed by the device because it had the feel of a fully-fledged foldable rather than just a prototype with rough edges. The screen unfolds to give an astonishing 8-inch display, which should be ideal for multitasking with apps or for watching videos, and it even offers 5G connectivity.

Along with this launch, the brand is also expected to release the Huawei Mate 30 shortly. Whilst not quite as unique as the Mate X, this new flagship is rumoured to have at least four rear cameras and a brand new Kirin 985 chipset — it will need to be a powerhouse to compete with the iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4, also due out later this year.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.

