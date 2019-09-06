Huami Amazfit GTR: Apple Watch rival unveiled at IFA 2019

Huami has unveiled a new smartwatch, and it bears a striking similarity to the famous Apple Watch. But how do the devices compare when it comes to specs and features?

Two new Huami smartwatches were unveiled at IFA 2019: the Amazfit GTS and the Amazfit Stratos 3. The Amazfit GTS has a rounded square design very similar to the Apple Watch Series 4, while the Stratos 3 is a conventional circular design. The former aims to be an all-rounder, while the latter is more of a sports-focused device.

The Amazfit GTS is only 9.5mm thick, and it has a 341ppi AMOLED display. 24-hour heart tracking is also a key feature, along with a claimed 14-day battery life.

It’s fairly versatile in its exercise tracking, including modes for 12 different exercises such as running, swimming, cycling, and even skiing; there’s also a wide selection of 19 widgets. You’ll be able to choose from a range of six different colours.

The Amazfit Stratos 3 is designed especially for sports (there are 11 different sports modes). To this end it also has a “breathable silicon strap” and four physical buttons so you can avoid the problem of sweaty fingers and a touchscreen (the worst combination since mint toothpaste and orange juice).

Let’s talk battery life. The Stratos 3 offers up to 14 days in total, but continuous GPS tracking for 35 to 70 hours which would see you through an ultramarathon. Handy fitness estimates such as VO2 Max, Exercise Effect, Exercise Load, and Recovery Time are also on offer.

To take on the Apple Watch Series 4, Huami’s new wearables will have to be very impressive. It’s got a very slick design, and boasts an ECG as well as a vast range of features compared to most other smartwatches on the market.

But there are still some negative points to be highlighted, especially the short battery life and lack of sleep tracking. Check back to our website in the coming weeks for our full reviews of the Huami Amazfit GTS and Amazfit Stratos 3 to see how they fare in our in-depth reviews.

