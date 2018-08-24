HTC U12 Life: Taiwanese phone manufacturer teases August launch

It’s all been a little bit quiet from HTC for a while now, but that’s about to change. The Taiwanese phone manufacturer has something in store for August 30, but for now it’s happy being vague as to what.

“Something new for U,” reads a picture posted to the HTC official Twitter account, along with the date 30.08.18 printed underneath.

The caption reads “Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018,” which suggests that either HTC is making its own version of Beauty and the Beast, or it has a new phone on the way.

It’s almost certainly the latter. Though unless HTC has been incredibly effective at keeping its secrets under wraps, the description sounds a little generous. There have been recent HTC leaks, but they haven’t been for a flagship. In fact, this is likely the HTC U12 Life we’ve heard a little about.

Like the HTC U11 Life before it, the U12 Life aims firmly at the midrange market. Rumours point to the same Snapdragon 636 processor last seen in the Asus ZenFone 5, backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’ll apparently have a 6-inch, 18:9 screen, with a dual-lens 16-megapixel/5-megapixel camera array on the back.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the HTC U12 Life is that it may not be made by HTC at all. Leaker @LlabTooFeR – someone with a solid track record of predicting HTC’s moves – recently claimed that the handset will be ODM manufactured.

That means it would be outsourced to a third party in the same way that BlackBerry and Nokia handsets are to TCL Communication and HMD Global respectively.

That assumes it is the HTC U12 Life, of course. It could be something different entirely. The good news about the cryptic tweet is that we don’t have long to wait to find out either way.

What do you think HTC has up its sleeves?