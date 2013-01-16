HTC One SV now available on EE 4G network

The mid-range HTC One SV LTE smartphone is now available on the EE 4G network, with prices running into high-end handset territory.

Unveiled last month, the HTC One SV LTE is the less powerful brother of the HTC One S but with 4G capabilities thrown into the mix. Given its current status as the UK’s only 4G network, EE has confirmed that it will offer the HTC One SV from today with the handset sporting a premium £36 a month price tag on a two year contract, a price that provides just 500MB of inclusive data.

With many users likely to eat up a 500MB monthly data allowance in minimal time thanks to EE’s zippy 4G connection speeds, those looking to snap up teh HTC One SV LTE with a more download friendly limit will be forced to plump for the £46 per month, two year tariff which offers 3GB of inclusive monthly data alongside unlimited minutes and texts.

HTC One SV LTE Specs

A relatively mid-range offering with a spec sheet that fails to break the mould, the HTC One SV LTE features a 4.3-inch Super LCD2 display with a 600 x 480p resolution protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 2 coating. Building on this less than eye-popping base, the HTC One SV LTE is bolstered by a 1.2GHz processor, in comparison to the One S’ 1.5GHz chip.

On the camera front, the HTC One SV features a 5-megapixel camera, which is a big downgrade from the 8-megapixel offer on the HTC One S. It does however, feature autofocus, LED flash and a 1.6-megapixel front camera for video calls.

With 8GB storage, it isn’t that impressive, but unlike the iPhone 5 or Google Nexus 4, it is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. The HTC One SV LTE is slim and light at 9.2mm thick and weighing just 122g, but runs on Android 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich rather than Jelly Bean.

Also featuring Beats Audio for quality sound, GPS with GLONASS and HTC Sense UI, the One SV LTE is a good mid-range phone, but seems overpriced on the 4G network offered by EE.

Should EE have chosen a different handset for their 4G network? Do you think the HTC One SV LTE is a good mid-range handset?