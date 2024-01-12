HP Sprocket Photobooth may be the must-have party gadget of 2024

No modern wedding is complete without the photobooth or photo stand, where all the guests put on silly hats and big glasses and hilarity prevails. A little keepsake of the happy couple’s big day soon emerges.

However, these things absolutely massive, cost loads to rent, and are totally impractical to own. Enter HP with a new spin on its Sprocket printer range.

The HP Sprocket Photobooth is one of those fun little products we tend to notice once the dust has settled on the big, trend setting announcements from CES. It is a “one of kind” photobooth with a large screen and a built-in printer that’ll churn out 3.5-inch x 4.25-inch photos on a sticky-backed paper HP calls ZINK.

The $449.99 Sprocked Photobooth has an LED light ring and camera lens around the 10.1-inch display with an adjustable angle. Naturally you’ll be able to see you and your pals in the display before starting the countdown.

There’s loads of filters and themes to enjoy and we can see this being an awesome purchase for those who host a lot of parties, or those who decide that if you’re going to rent a photobooth, you might as well buy one.

This way the fun can be extended for birthdays, holidays, and loads more. Gizmodo points out that it does weigh 8lbs and is 20-inches long and 13-inches wide in total, so it’s not exactly iPad portable. Provided the camera is good quality – and we certainly haven’t put it to the test – this could be a great option to capture and preserve the memories of your get-togethers.

Elsewhere, HP also announced reminded us of the Sproket Panorama camera it launched in November. This one relies on a companion iPhone or Android phone. This pocket printer will print up to 2-inch by 9-inch photo strips and will chop them to size with a built-in cutter.