HP Omen 15 2020: Release date, price, specs and design

The new HP Omen 15 2020 marks a watershed moment for the gaming laptop series, not only benefitting from a major redesign to appeal to a wider audience, but also being the very first iteration to feature the option of an AMD Ryzen processor.

The AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processor has set new standards in the gaming laptop world, so it’s fantastic to see it featured in the HP Omen 15. Those loyal to team blue will be able to pick a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series CPU instead though, which is an impressive chip in its own right.

Graphics card options range from the GTX 1650 to the RTX 2070, with plenty more options in between. These admittedly aren’t ground-breaking GPUs, but they offer fantastic value which is clearly what HP is aiming for with the Omen laptops.

HP claims the latest version of the Omen 15 is smaller than the previous generation, while also sporting the new Omen logo. All of these tweaks combine for a more modest laptop design, with less showboating gaming style and more professional charm – although the RGB keyboard remains.

HP Omen 15 release date – When will it launch?

The HP Omen 15 2020 will become available in late June.

There’s no specific release date just yet, but expect to see it trickling into various online stores in the coming weeks.

HP Omen 15 2020 price – How much will it cost?

The HP Omen has a starting price of £1099.99, although that’s exclusively for the AMD Ryzen configuration.

If you’re committed to sticking with Intel, then you’ll have to pay at least £1249.99 for the pleasure.

Prices for both will spiral up if you upgrade the likes of the processor, graphics card, RAM and storage, so don’t expect these low prices if you want the most powerful configuration possible.

HP Omen 15 2020 specs – How powerful is it?

The HP Omen 15 2020 isn’t a gaming laptop that attempts to be one of the most powerful systems available – this is all about value-for-money gaming.

The entry-level configuration sees a Ryzen 5 4600H processor, GTX 1650Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Full HD display, which are all very impressive since it only costs £1099.99 ($999.99) in total.

Display 15.6-inch Full HD / 4K IPS Refresh rate Up to 300Hz CPU Up to Intel Core i7-10750H / AMD Ryzen 7 4800H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Dimensions 358 x 240 x 22.6 mm Weight From 2.4 kg

HP offers lots of additional configuration options if you’re craving better specs, allowing you to upgrade the screen resolution to 4K, push up the performance power and inflate the SSD storage up to 1TB capacity.

Those wanting the most powerful gaming laptop will need to look elsewhere, as the Omen 15 lacks the option of an RTX 2080 GPU, which all but rules out AAA 4K gaming. For those looking for a great value system though, the Omen 15 spec sheet looks very promising.

HP Omen 15 2020 design – How does it look?

HP has given its signature gaming laptop a major makeover following the company’s rebranding. No longer focusing solely on the hardcore gaming crowd, HP is hoping to appeal to a wider audience.

Ignore the RGB lighting and the new Omen looks more like a Dell XPS 15 (2020) rival rather than anything produced by Razer, Asus ROG and Alienware. That’s a good thing for those who want to use the Omen for both gaming and office duties. There’s plenty of ports here too, USB-C, USB-A, headphone jack, Mini DsiplayPort and HDMI.

This isn’t the lightest gaming laptop though, hitting the scales at a mighty 2.4kg. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is available for around the price and weighs a lot at 1.69 kg, so there are better options of portability is one of your main concerns.

That said, the Omen 15 2020 does have a larger screen, measuring in at 15.6-inch diagonal, explaining the larger design and heft. If you don’t intend on lugging the laptop around on the frequent, it could be one of the best affordable options – although we’ll need to put that to the test once we get our hands on a review sample.

