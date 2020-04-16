HP has taken a break from its stellar ultrabook game (see HP Elite Dragonfly and HP Spectre x360 13) to refresh its more graphics-focused laptops such as the new HP Envy 15 2020.

The HP Envy line is an interesting proposition, offering powerful graphics in a relatively sleek form factor. In 2020, HP has brought Intel’s latest and greatest processors to the fore as well as Nvidia-powered graphics.

HP Envy 15 2020 release date – When does it come out?

The new HP Envy 15 is expected to be available in the UK from June. If you are interested in the (quite different) convertible version, the HP Envy x360 15 release date is expected to be available earlier in May.

HP Envy 15 2020 price – How much will it cost?

The HP Envy 15 will start at a price of £1499. Once again, if you are interested in the HP Envy x360 15, the AMD version of that will be available starting at £849 and the Intel version beginning at £949 for the Intel.

HP Envy 15 2020 design – What will it look like?

The design of the HP Envy 15 sticks to the same formula it’s had for several years – a sleek all-silver body that still manages to pack in a graphical punch.

The HP Envy 15 is by no means light – weighing in at around 2.1kg – but it looks far more office-friendly and refined than some competitors. The dimensions come in at 358 x 237 x 18.5mm, sitting in between the thickness of the new Razer Blade 15 2020 Base and Advanced Models while having a slightly larger surface area.

The new laptop is well equipped in the ports department, coming with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, one USB-A (HP Sleep and Charge), one USB-A, a headphone jack, an HDMI 2.0 port and a microSD card reader.

Aside from the Envy 15, there’s a ton of variations to dig your teeth into as well. HP’s lineup includes the Envy 13, Envy x360 13, Envy x360 15 and Envy 17. The convertible x360 models are particularly intriguing, with both offering AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 processor (the 15-inch also comes with an Intel option).

HP Envy 15 2020 specs – How powerful is it?

The standout specs of the HP Envy 15 2020 come in the processor and GPU department but let’s take a look at all that’s on offer:

HP Envy 15 Display Up to 4K AMOLED touch Processor Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 2TB SSD Graphics Card Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q Dimensions 358 x 237 x 18.5mm Weight ~2.1kg

HP Envy 15 2020 display – What will the screen look like?

With a focus on creators, HP is going all out with the display on the Envy 15. The screen is a 4K AMOLED touch display. HP is touting an impressive 400 nits for the peak brightness of the HP Envy 15 as well as DCI-P3 of 100%.

Together, these display specs should match up with some of the best on the market, but we’ll have to verify HP’s claims in our display testing.

As well as the impressive specs, the Envy 15 comes with an edge-to-edge glass display – providing a great limited-bezel look.

