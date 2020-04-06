Best HP laptops 2020: The top 5 laptops from HP

HP has stepped up its laptop game over recent years – from challenging for the title of best ultrabook to offering up some great portable gaming options. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the very best HP laptops currently on offer.

From a dose of Envy to a looming Spectre and an everpresent Omen, the HP range has something for everyone. HP has gone from the workhorse of the computer manufacturing world to offering a variety of quality solutions for all consumers.

While some HP devices can look quite similar, there’s always some added value to make them stand out from one another. To help you out, we’ve chosen the best HP laptops the company has to offer – all of which have been comprehensively reviewed – so you know just which HP machine is worth parting with your hard-earned cash for.

Best HP 2-in-1: HP Spectre x360 13

Best HP ultrabook: HP Envy 13

Best HP gaming laptop: HP Omen 15

Best HP business laptop: HP Elite Dragonfly

Best budget HP laptop: HP Pavilion 15

And if you’ve decided you don’t want a HP laptop, be sure to check our Best Laptop Deals instead.

1. HP Spectre x360 13

A true contender for the best ultrabook convertible

Pros:

Gorgeous 4K display

A perfect mix of productivity and portability

Improved keyboard and trackpad

Premium build quality

Cons:

Below-average battery life

Slightly dated design

The HP Spectre x360 13 is a wondrous device and rightfully sits atop out Best HP laptops list. 2019 and early 2020 has been a fantastic period for ultrabooks – including convertibles – and the HP’s flagship knocks it out of the park.

The display on this laptop will likely be the first thing you’ll notice. If you opt for the 4K OLED version, you’ll be blown away by one of the best laptop displays money can by.

Despite its premium build, the HP Spectre x360 13 remains super lightweight and portable – making it a fantastic device for on-the-go productivity use.

Its performance is no slouch either, the 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake chip will let you multitask and run a plethora of Chrome tabs to your heart’s content.

Read our full HP Spectre x360 13 review

2. HP Envy 13

A masterclass of the traditional laptop form-factor

Pros:

High-quality touchscreen

Excellent colour space coverage

Nicely priced

Cons:

Average battery life

No Thunderbolt 3

If 2-in-1 laptops aren’t your thing, then HP has a cracking offering with the more traditional Envy 13.

HP Envy 13 offers a more affordable option for those wanting to dodge top-of-the-range ultrabook prices while still getting a machine with a premium build.

There’s a quality 1080p touchscreen display onboard – offering fantastic colour space coverage. The internals are nothing to sniff at either – with 8th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 options alongside an Nvidia GeForce MX250 mobile graphics chip.

Read our full HP Envy 13 review

3. HP Omen 15

Top-notch gaming on-the-go

Pros:

Superb 240Hz G-Sync screen

Fast, well-balanced specification

Robust, smart exterior design

More affordable than key rivals

Cons:

Razer Blade 15 is faster in games

Could be slimmer and lighter

Underwhelming battery life

Middling speakers and trackpad

The HP Omen 15 offers a remarkable gaming experience for those not wanting to opt for the desktop option.

There’s a buttery-smooth 240Hz G-Sync display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Max-Q card and an Intel Core i7 9th Gen H-series processor – all of which provide you with an impressive level of gaming performance.

Some competitors may offer better specs, but the HP Omen 15 is more reasonably priced, by comparison, making it a great value proposition.

Read our full HP Omen 15 review

4. HP Elite Dragonfly

A boundary-pushing business laptop

Pros:

Sophisticated design

Crisp display

Ultra-lightweight

Remarkable speakers

Impressive port selection

Cons:

Keyboard lacking in tactile feedback

Pricey

No 10th Gen Intel Core processor (yet)

When a device is characterised as being “for business” it often gets dismissed. Whether it’s because it might be an underperformer or just difficult to get your hands on, there have always been solid reasons.

The HP Elite Dragonfly shatters these boundaries, providing one of the best looking laptops on the market in a body that weighs in at just 0.99kg.

The Dragonfly lacks the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor, but you’ll barely notice the difference if you are using this as a productivity device.

As a bonus, the HP provides typically “business-focused” features that are helpful for everyone – from the Peeping Tom-preventing HP Sure View display options to the manual webcam cover.

Read our full HP Elite Dragonfly review

5. HP Pavilion 15

HP’s class and quality but at a cheaper price

Pros:

Nice keyboard

Good speakers

Well suited for office work

Cons:

Sub-average display

Not fantastic value for money

The HP Pavilion 15 showcases the manufacturer’s ability to offer quality across a range of tastes and price points.

The Pavilion provides a more-than-respectable productivity device – with decent speakers, a quality keyboard and a dramatically reduced price from its original release date.

This device has a secret weapon too. The HP Pavilion 15 has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti onboard – allowing you to play popular games like Apex Legends and Fortnite on modest settings.

The graphics card and decent all-round specs mean that there are not many middling graphical and productivity tasks this device doesn’t have a shot at conquering – even if it can’t reach the heights of more wallet-sapping laptops.

Read our full HP Pavilion 15 review

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism.