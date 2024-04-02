How to watch West Ham vs Spurs: Premier League live stream, kick off time, channel info

How to watch West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur: The midweek Premier League action is live on TV in the UK. Here’s how to stream it live.

Everyone loves a London derby and we’re expecting some fireworks as Spurs visit West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Tottenham’s topsy turvy season continues to produce thrilling games, with the Lillywhites chasing fourth spot in the table, which would guarantee a return to the Champions League next season.

Despite some unrest among Hammers’ fans pertaining to David Moyes’ future as manager, the reigning Europa Conference League champions are once again in the hunt for European qualification. West Ham sit 7th and will rue the missed opprtunity to close the gap on the sides above after losing a 3-1 lead to fall 4-3 to Newcastle at the weekend.

There’s plenty to play for here between two teams looking to break into the elite and with plenty to play for between now and then. We’re expecting goals, excitment, and plenty of that Premier League passion as East London hosts North London.

Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Spurs on the best TV you have in the house.

West Ham vs Spurs kick-off time

West Ham vs Spurs is the final of five games to kick off in the Premier League on Tuesday night April 2. This game starts at 8:15pm UK time and is being hosted by the Hammers at the London Stadium.

How to watch West Ham vs Spurs on TV and online

The West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur clash will be will be hosted by TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport). The build-up will begin on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm UK time.

There are plenty of ways to sign up for TNT Sports, whether you’re an existing BT TV or BT Broadband subscriber. You can watch through your TV provider or via the Discovery+ application.

How to listen to West Ham vs Spurs for free

You’ll be able to listen to live match commentary of West Ham vs Spurs via talkSPORT, either on the radio or online. You can listen to the match live by clicking this link.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you’re watching or listening to the West Ham vs Spurs match online, then it may be worth prioritising your privacy by signing up to a VPN. This works by masking your IP address from third parties, preventing anyone from snooping on your browsing. Check our Best VPN guide to see which are worth signing up to.