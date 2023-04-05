How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle and is Man United vs West Ham on TV?

How to West Ham vs Newcastle: The Premier League action continues with two Wednesday games, but where is Man United vs Brentford?

West Ham United are one of seven teams within five-points of each other, between 12th and 19th in the Premier League. It’s three of nine in the relegation dogfight this season and West Ham are very much in that scrap.

For another United, Newcastle, it’s a completely different story. They sit third in the Premier League and look destined to secure Champions League football next season. There’s bound to be a further injection of Saudi cash during the summer, so the sky is the limit for Eddie Howe’s team.

A win tonight would be a big step towards that goal, while plunging the Hammers into further peril. However, such is the tightness at the foot of the table, West Ham could rise to 12th with the three points on home soil. You can watch live on UK TV.

The second game of the evening sees a third United, of Manchester, take on Brentford. But tuning into that one is a little more difficult.

Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Newcastle United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

West Ham vs Newcastle kick-off time

West Ham vs Newcastle kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday April 5. The game is being played at the London Stadium in the docklands.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to this game with coverage starting at around 7:30pm, on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

Is Man United vs Brentford on television?

Unfortunately, no. The game won’t be broadcast live in the UK. Match of the Day is on BBC 1 at 10:40pm tonight UK time so you can see the highlights then. However…

How to listen to Man United vs Brentford for free

As you can’t watch live, you can listen to Man United vs Brentford on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Man United vs Brentford live stream here.

