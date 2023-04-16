How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal: Tune into the live stream and free audio

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal: The Premier League leaders travel to West Ham on Sunday. Here’s how to enjoy the live stream and listen for free.

League leaders Arsenal are hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool, which many neutrals are calling the game of the season thus far.

Both sides had incredible chances to win the game but in the end a point seemed like a fair result. However, it did have the effect of cutting Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just six points with Manchester City holding a game in hand.

If City win against Leicester on Sunday (which will be determined by the time you read this), the gap will be down to three points going into this game.

The Hammers are no great shakes though and their last home game ended in a 5-1 drubbing by Newcastle United. However, they did recover to beat Fulham last weekend, a win that relieved some of the pressure on manager David Moyes and lifted the East London club away from the relegation zone.

Still, this is just as important a fixture for West Ham as it is Arsenal as they remain just three points above the relegation zone. The home fans will also demand a reaction after the humiliation of the Newcastle game earlier this month.

Here’s how to watch West Ham vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

West Ham vs Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham vs Arsenal kicks off at 2:00pm UK time on Sunday April 16. The game is being played at the London Stadium.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to the Sunday afternoon games in the Premier League. Twas ever thus! Coverage starts at 1:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports Main Event joins the coverage in time for kick-off an hour later.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to West Ham vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky Sports (and let’s face it, who does?) you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the West Ham vs Arsenal live commentary here.

