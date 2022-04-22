How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Can you live stream the fight for free?

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live in the UK: The heavyweight boxing championship of the world is on the line when Fury faces Whyte at Wembley. Here’s how to watch the big fight

Tyson Fury is home. The current lineal heavyweight champion of the world returns to the ring following the destruction of rival Deontay Wilder last October, in the incredible third fight between the modern titans.

A sold out Wembley Stadium crowd of 94,000 will be on hand when the Gypsy King will put his undefeated record (31-0-1) on the line against the British-Jamaican fighter Dillian Whyte (28-2). The WBC World Heavyweight Championship is on the line, with the winner possibly taking on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout.

It’s Fury’s first fight on home soil since 2018 and it takes place on St. George’s Day. Here’s how to watch the big fight on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Fury vs Whyte fight time

The best thing about this fight being held at Wembley Stadium is not having to stay up until the early hours to watch, as is always the case when bouts are held in Las Vegas in the United States. That place is 8-hours behind the UK.

The card starts at 6pm on Saturday April 23, with ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10:00pm UK time. Bed before midnight!

How to watch Fury vs White in the UK.

BT Sport Box Office is the only way you can watch the fight in the United Kingdom on Saturday night. The entire card costs £24.95 and you can order the fight via your BT, Sky or Virgin box, or via the BT Sport app or the BT Sport website. Here’s how:

BT TV : Go to the BT Player or order from Channel 495

: Go to the BT Player or order from Channel 495 Sky : Go to channel 490 via your remote control or visit www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport

: Go to channel 490 via your remote control or visit www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport Virgin: Go to the On Demand section and select from Live Events.

You don’t need a BT Sport subscription to buy the fight and there’s no incentive for having one either. If you happen to be German and are in the UK (or anywhere else for that matter) you can watch the fight for free on Bild Plus, but you will need a VPN connection from a provider like Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection. However, if you’re not a German native, this isn’t strictly above board, so we wouldn’t recommend it.

