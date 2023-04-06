How to watch The Masters in the UK: Stream the golf all weekend

How to watch The Masters: The first most beloved golf major of the yeah is upon us. Here’s how to watch live on TV and online in the UK.

The world of golf may be experiencing a time of great tumult, but The Masters is The Masters! The best players in the world (at least those permitted) and a host of previous winners have descended upon the Augusta National with an immortalising Green Jacket in the offing for the winner.

Tiger Woods is there, hoping to put in a big performance. The all-time great has made a remarkable recovery from a car accident two years ago and returns to the site of some of his greatest triumphs. Odds are long of a sixth win at The Masters win, but it’s certainly not beyond Tiger to shock the world one more time.

The favourites for The Masters 2023 include Northern Irishman Rory McElroy and Scottie Scheffler, while Jon Rahm, Cameron Scott and Jordan Spieth are also among the bookies’ top tips for the events. Tiger himself is 300/1, which seems like it might be worth a couple of quid each way!

The Masters will be broadcast in the UK between Thursday and Sunday evenings and you’ll be able to catch the majority of the action live.

Here’s how to watch The Masters on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

How to watch Joshua vs Franklin on television and online?

Sky Sports has the rights to screen The Masters live in the UK. Unfortunately, the tournament is not on the BBC anymore, not even highlights, which is quite sad.

Anyway here is the schedule for the next four days (all times are UK time):

Thursday April 6

The Masters Live: Featured Groups

Time: 2:00pm – 7:30pm

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

The Masters Live: Round 1

Time: 7:30pm – 00:30am

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

Friday April 7



The Masters Live: Featured Groups

Time: 2:00pm –7:30pm

Channel: Sky Sports Golf

The Masters Live: Round 2

Time: 7:30pm – 00:30am

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

Saturday April 8

The Masters Live: Round 3

Time: 7:30pm – 00:30am

Channel: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event (from 8:00pm)

Sunday April 9

The Masters Live: Round 4

Time: 6:30pm – 00:30am

Channel: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event (from 7:00pm)

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend NordVPN for streaming top sport.