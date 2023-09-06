Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch The Little Mermaid (2023) today

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch The Little Mermaid (2023): Today’s the day for the live action remake of the beloved Disney classic. Here’s how to stream it right now.

The Little Mermaid is such a beloved animated movie, with one of the finer soundtracks, it was always going to be among the films Disney selected for the live action treatment one day.

It arrived in cinemas back in May and home streamers have needed to be patient for the Disney+ release date. Now it’s finally here, and we can enjoy Halle Bailey’s turn as Ariel on the biggest and best screen in the house.

Disney+ is offering the film in 4K HDR with support for the high-end Dolby Atmos immersive audio standard if you have a compatible set-up. You can even watch the original film right afterwards and compare the two? Oh the joys of modern streaming.

Here’s how to watch The Little Memaid (2023)

You can tune in from today if you have an active Disney+ subscription. If you’re not, we have some splendid news for you. Disney+ has a sale on. Right now you can get three months of access for just £1.99 a month, which will save you £18 in total. The offer is open to new and returning subscribers too.

Judt follow the link below to access the deal.

Disney+ for £1.99 a month

Disney+ for £1.99 a month

New and returning subscribers can get Disney+ for £1.99 a month for three months. The offer applies from September 6-20 and you can sign up below.

  • Disney
  • Save £18
  • Just £1.99 a month
View Deal

The Little Mermaid (2023) pliot and trailer

If you’re familiar with the original, you know the score here. And, to be fair, nothing has changed. If you’re brand new to the story, here’s a little primer on life Under The Sea where one person in particular is seeking a Whole New World.

This is “the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

You can watch the trailer below.

