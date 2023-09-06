This limited time deal gets you Disney Plus for £1.99

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’ve had to forego your Disney Plus subscription amid the widespread price increases across the streaming real, we’ve got some great news.

From today, you can get three months of Disney+ for just £1.99 a month. That’s a saving of £18 over the three months, compared £7.99 a month the entertainment giant usually charges.

The offer begins on September 6 and lasts through September 20 and is available to for new and returning subscribers to Disney Plus.

If you’ve been away from Disney+ for a while now, you’ll be able to blast through The Little Mermaid remake and, give the new Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka a shot. Loki Season 2 is on the way soon too.

Beyond the Disney-owned properties like Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, and Walt Disney Studios, there’s also some tremendous ancillary content like FX’s The Bear S2 and the third-season of the brilliant Only Murders in the Building S3.

Coming soon is FX’s Welcome To Wrexham S2 (13 September) and The Kardashians S4 (28 September) so there’s loads for everyone. And, although the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s the new Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny movie in the pipeline too.

As the deal window is open for two weeks, this might give you the chance to play out an existing month, cancel and resubscribe for the discounted rate. There’s nothing in the information Disney sent through via a press release to suggest this won’t be possible, but the small print might be different.

So, if you’re looking forward to bringing the Disney Plus line-up back to your entertainment line-up then is the ticket.

