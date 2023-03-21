How to watch Ted Lasso Season 3: What time does Episode 2 stream on Apple TV Plus?

Ted Lasso is now Apple TV Plus‘ flagship show and season three is now underway. Here’s how to watch the second episode of the series on TV, mobile apps and on the web.

Jason Sudekis’ loveable, moustachioed American soccer coach Ted Lasso is set become one of the most revered TV characters ever, but his true legacy will be determined by the third and final season of the titular Apple TV comedy.

The heartfelt, feelgood series, which has absolutely no right being as good as it is and has won widespread praise for its handling of issues like mental health in sport, got underway with episode one last week.

Minor Episode 1 spoilers ahead…

We saw Ted send his son back off to the US after the summer holidays as Richmond prepared for life back in the top flight after winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

It’s not a happy camp though, after reporters predicted the London club will finish bottom of the league, while West Ham United – now run by former Richmond owner Rupert Mannion and managed by the weasly turncoat Nate Shelley – are listed as top four contenders.

Ted is forced to think outside the box to get the players in the right mindset to ignore the critics, while responding to taunts from his former assistant. Meanwhile, love’s on the rocks for Roy and Keeley, but we sense it’s a short term hiccup.

Episode 2 is likely to see the football season get underway, so here’s how to watch on the best TV, smartphone and laptop you have at your disposal.

How to watch Ted Lasso Season 3

You’ll need an active Apple TV subscription to watch Ted Lasso season 3. Season 1 and 2 are also available on demand.

You can get 7 days for free, but then it’ll be £6.99 a month thereafter. If you’ve recently bought a qualifying iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, you can get three months free, but that offer only applies to your first purchase. You can check eligibility and sign up for Apple TV Plus here.

There are now Apple TV apps for most smart TV platforms as well as the requisite Apple App Stores. You can also watch on the web.

When does Ted Lasso Season 3 episode 1 drop

You’ll get new episodes of Ted Lasso every Wednesday until the end of the season. Thankfully Apple drops the episodes once a week rather then surrendering to the vastly inferior binge model.

Episode 2 will land in the UK at 7am on Wednesday morning (12am PT, 3am ET) March 22. Then we get a week to absorb and rewatch before episode 3.

Ted Lasso Season 3 trailer