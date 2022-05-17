How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool: Can Man City win the title tonight?

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the Premier League: The title race is still on, but Man City could be crowned Champions tonight. Here’s how to watch Southhampton vs Liverpool.

Liverpool continue to hang on in the title race and could take the fight all the way to the final day with a win tonight at a Southampton. However, the Reds are likely suffering the effects of a draining FA Cup Final win just 72 hours ago against Chelsea.

The game went all the way to penalties and it’s likely Jurgen Klopp will ring the changes and rely on squad players to help his side to three points against a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Saints side, who’ve enjoyed some decent results against the better sides this season.

Should Liverpool lose, Manchester City will be crowned Champions of England for another year. Should the Reds win, they’ll go into the final weekend of the season just a point behind the leaders. Liverpool would still need to beat Wolves and hope Aston Villa get a draw against City this Sunday, which seems remarkably unlikely.

Can the fatigued Reds take it all the way? Or do Southampton end the quadruple dream tonight? Here’s how to watch Southampton vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Southampton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Southampton vs Liverpool kicks-off at 7:45pm UK time on Tuesday May 17. It’ll be played on the south coast at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Liverpool is the only game being played in the Premier League tonight and Sky Sports has the rights to show it live on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League, and shortly thereafter on Sky Sports Main Event.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available. Right now you can get a day pass (plus a month of mobile access) for just £5.99.

NOW Sports Membership – Save 50% Get access to Sky Sports channels for a day, plus enjoy a 3 month mobile month membership for just £5.99 NOW

one-off payment

£5.99 View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.